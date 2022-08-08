This Northern California cruise costs at least $6,00 with stops in Napa, Sacramento and Stockton

A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton.

American Cruise Lines, announced its first California cruise last week, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s waterfront and underground city, according to the news release.

The cruise is set to take off in winter 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the California cruise, including how long it is, how much it costs and when it departs:

What’s included?

The San Francisco Bay Cruise is an eight-day and seven-night journey that includes five stops along Northern California.

After staying in San Francisco for the first day, the cruise then journeys to Stockton, Sacramento, Napa and returns back to the Bay.

Some highlights of the trip include a winery experience in the heart of Napa Valley, visits to the Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz in San Francisco, and a “NASCAR-style driving experience” on the Stockton 99 Speedway.

“Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way … many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Line in the news release.

In Sacramento, guests will have the opportunity learn more about the region’s history and the Gold Rush era. The stop in the state’s capital includes tours of California Railroad Museum and the Old Sacramento Waterfront — home to many historic museums and sites.

The cruise itself features cuisine native to Northern California, morning yoga sessions and special wine presentations.

How much is it?

The cruise costs roughly $6,000 per person.

The standard room costs exactly $6,095 and includes a private balcony and full-size bathroom. Prices for the cruise can go up to around $12,000, depending on your room.

When does it depart?

The California cruise doesn’t take off until 2023 on Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3 and March 10 all from San Francisco.

Tickets and additional fare details are available online.