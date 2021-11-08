This rare and elusive mammal survived the Dixie Fire. Scientists are thrilled.

There are far too few Sierra Nevada red foxes in the world.

The elusive and resilient creatures are found only at high altitude, in the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada and the Southern Cascade Range of Oregon and California. These foxes are almost never seen by humans, and scientists estimate their population at fewer than 100.

So as the Dixie Fire bore down on Lassen Volcanic National Park and Lassen National Forest — which comprises some of the fox's extremely limited habitat — wildlife biologists were apprehensive.

"We were very concerned about them," says Pete Figura, a wildlife management supervisor with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Northern Region. Of the four Sierra Nevada red foxes that CDFW has been monitoring via GPS collar, the team was most worried about a mother nicknamed Tule, Figura says. She lives in the Caribou Wilderness — which the fire swept through — and had recently created a den and birthed two pups.

The other collared foxes live in the vicinity of Mount Lassen. And though that less vegetated area seemed unlikely to ignite, the biologists could only watch and wait.

This is only the latest chapter, of course, in the saga of the Sierra Nevada red fox. For decades, it has danced around extinction; in 1980, it was listed as threatened in California. In September of this year, the population within the Sierra Nevada was listed as federally endangered.

Little about the fox was known before 1937, when Joseph Grinnell's "Fur-bearing Mammals of California" first described the already rare canid.

The Sierra Nevada red fox is usually a "rich, rusty reddish," with a thick brush of a tail, "abruptly and conspicuously tipped with white," Grinnell wrote, with heavy "underfur" and long, fine "overhair." Others who had seen the foxes recounted them as "the wildest wild" creatures, and "in running, as in all their other movements ... most graceful, seeming to be composed of some light material little heavier than air."

Tracking the foxes in wintertime is apparently very difficult, because the hair on their feet grows out and conceals the toe and heel pads, obscuring any footprints. They are active year-round though, hunting rodents, birds and hares and avoiding predators like golden eagles. Although they generally hunt at night and sleep during the day, scientists have observed that the foxes can be flexible and opportunistic.

Fur trappers hunted the foxes for their pelts until it became illegal in 1974, but the foxes' numbers never recovered. The National Park Service website lists trapping, meadow overgrazing (which reduced prey populations), competition from coyotes and martens and climate change as threats.

For Figura — who has been part of collaring efforts over the past several years — the rare occasions when he's encountered the foxes in the wild have been very exciting.

"These critters have somehow persisted in a very tough environment, and done so at very low population levels for a long time," he says.

In the decade leading up to the Dixie Fire, there were several hopeful developments regarding the foxes. In 2010, an individual was caught on a wildlife camera in Stanislaus National Forest near the Sonora Pass, an area from which the species was thought to have been eliminated a century before.

Before that discovery, scientists believed that only about 20 Sierra Nevada red foxes existed on Earth, confined to the Lassen area. That tiny population meant they were heavily inbred. The discovery in Stanislaus National Forest raised hopes for an additional population of foxes whose genetic diversity could help restore the species.

Then in 2015, scientists determined that a subspecies of foxes living in Oregon should also be classified as Sierra Nevada red foxes, and in 2017, several were collared. In 2018, scientists captured several Sierra Nevada red foxes in Lassen Volcanic National Park, allowing them to take blood samples, collar the animals and track them electronically.

The data helped biologists understand the foxes' home range, denning tendencies and reproductive biology. "We have already been surprised by the large area the fox has been using and the distance it has traveled," CDFW environmental scientist Jennifer Carlson told NPS. "It has averaged over 7 straight-line miles per day in very rugged terrain."

When the Dixie Fire first ignited in July, wildlife biologists watched in horror as extremely dry conditions and high winds spread the flames over what would become nearly 1 million acres. Despite a full suppression strategy, 73,067 acres of Lassen Volcanic National Park burned, accounting for 68% of the park. The fire also raced over neighboring Lassen National Forest.

Carlson regularly checked for updates on the whereabouts of the four collared Sierra Nevada red foxes. As the fire grew within Lassen and the Caribou Wilderness, she feared the worst: that the coordinates would cease to arrive, or that they would indicate one or more of the foxes had stopped moving.

The fire burned through the main part of mother fox Tule's home range, the Caribou Wilderness, on or around Aug. 1, Figura says. Some areas of the federally designated wilderness area burned at high intensity and others at low, and the scientists were not sure how bad it had gotten near Tule's den.

But shortly after the fire had passed through, the biologists received new data on the fox's whereabouts. She never left the area and was on the move in the vicinity of her den through at least the end of August. The red foxes living around Lassen Peak were also safe.

"The good thing is that the Dixie Fire did not burn the bulk of the areas that our collared red foxes are using," Figura says. "Parts of their home ranges burned. But not much of their summer home range burned ... the parts that they're using now."

That isn't to say that all the foxes survived. Uncollared individuals living in the central and eastern areas of the national park are impossible to track. And the biologists aren't sure about the current conditions in the Caribou Wilderness.

"A lot of that burned," Figura says. "And the fire burned very, very close to the den site [Tule] was using this year."

Unless they learn otherwise, the biologists are assuming the pups are OK, Figura says. And for those who know these magnificent foxes best, it's actually not surprising that they made it through the Dixie Fire. After all, with miniscule numbers, they've faced incredibly difficult odds, and yet have managed to keep the species going for more than a century.

"They survived and they're still in the park," says Lassen spokesperson Kevin Sweeney. "It's a really neat story."