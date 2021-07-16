This Rohnert Park treat shop doubles as teen hangout, study spot

Hours: Squatch’s is open from 7-10 a.m. and 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Sozo hours are noon-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Teens in the Rohnert Park-Cotati area looking for a cool place to hang out have a welcome option in the Sozo Student Center near Rancho Cotate High School.

It’s cool both literally and figuratively, with air conditioning providing a chill from scorching summertime temperatures and enough fun activities to make it a cool place for students to gather.

Although it’s primarily designed for high schoolers, junior high kids and college students are equally welcome. Operated by the Rohnert Park faith-based nonprofit On Campus Ministries, Sozo opened in September 2019, along with Squatch’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwich and Coffee Shop, which raises funds to support the student center.

Both share a 3,200-square-foot space in University Square Shopping Center on Southwest Boulevard. Squatch’s has a separate front door but opens up to Sozo. Everything sold at Squathch’s benefits the student center, from ice cream and beverages to the delectable homemade cinnamon rolls. Even tips go to Sozo.

“Our overall goal is to be known as a place where kids can hang out,” said Linsee Sage, 40, who manages the ice cream and coffee shop, and volunteers with the student center. “We have a whole gamut of kids.”

Her husband, Sean Sage, 41, serves as executive director of On Campus Ministries and also volunteers with Sozo. They, along with Rob and Kristi Schuetz, were key to bringing the two operations from concept to reality.

Together with a board of directors and a dedicated group of volunteers, they envision continued growth for both endeavors. They were off to a running start before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted their momentum. Things are getting back to full swing, with doors open at Squatch’s and Sozo, and much anticipation for the return of students when schools open next month for in-person learning.

Sozo — Greek for a safe harbor or place of refuge — initially attracted some 100 students per day. About 25 now trickle in each week but the Sages and Sozo director Jarrod Coburn, 23, are confident in a return to normal.

Sean Sage said University Square is a popular destination for local high school students, providing Squatch’s and Sozo with an ideal location.

“We thought it would be kind of difficult (attracting kids) but as soon as we opened we got 100 kids a day in here,” he said. “The first week we opened our doors we asked, ‘You guys want a cool place to hang out?’ Word just spread.”

The drop-in student center is free, with students welcome to stop by for a game of pool, pingpong or foosball or to relax before any one of five big-screen TVs. There’s Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch — video games popular with students of all ages. Visitors can lounge with friends on one of the couches or sit at a table to do homework or play a board game.

A computer room is being updated, with plans for workshops on filling out job applications, writing resumes and tackling college admissions paperwork. On Campus Ministries was awarded a $2,000 small grants award from the City of Rohnert Park Foundation in 2019 for Chromebook laptops to support Sozo’s tutoring program.

Special activities are planned as well. Sozo has hosted everything from art lessons and a self-defense program for girls to a concert, a talent show and impromptu karaoke — perfect for its spacious stage. Sozo also hosted parties after Rancho Cotate home football games.

“We just got rolling before COVID shut us down,” Linsee Sage said. “But people still know about us and talk about us and when schools reopen we’ll be back to 100 (students) per day,” Sean Sage said.

The Sozo motto is “Relationships, Resources, Recreation.” Coburn and the Sages say there’s a simple formula for reaching kids, including those at-risk or from troubled backgrounds. By making eye contact, listening and getting to know their names, “doors open,” Coburn said.

“The walls come down and there's mutual understanding and respect. They say that 20 years ago you’d play catch. Now you sit down and play video games and the walls come down,” he said.

Coburn, who has a background working with special needs and underprivileged kids, and with adults and children at a Bible college, oversees operations at Sozo. He engages students as well, answering questions and offering guidance for those struggling with issues related to drugs, alcohol, dating and other relationships.

He and Linsee Sage are the only paid staff. She has experience in early childhood education and has assisted her husband in youth ministries. Sean Sage serves as pastor of Calvary Chapel Rohnert Park and as boys’ junior varsity basketball coach for the Rancho Cotate Cougars. The couple have three children together; additionally, Sean Sage became a father at 16 before graduating from Petaluma High School. He’s grateful for the compassionate adults who provided guidance at the time. His eldest child, he proudly shares, is now 25 and a registered nurse at a hospital in Sonoma County.