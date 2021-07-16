Subscribe

This Rohnert Park treat shop doubles as teen hangout, study spot

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 15, 2021, 6:29PM
Updated 1 hour ago

If you go

What: Sozo Student Center and Squatch’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwich and Coffee Shop

Where: 1451 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park

Hours: Squatch’s is open from 7-10 a.m. and 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Sozo hours are noon-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Online: Visit sozocenter.org or squatchscoffee.com

Teens in the Rohnert Park-Cotati area looking for a cool place to hang out have a welcome option in the Sozo Student Center near Rancho Cotate High School.

It’s cool both literally and figuratively, with air conditioning providing a chill from scorching summertime temperatures and enough fun activities to make it a cool place for students to gather.

Although it’s primarily designed for high schoolers, junior high kids and college students are equally welcome. Operated by the Rohnert Park faith-based nonprofit On Campus Ministries, Sozo opened in September 2019, along with Squatch’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwich and Coffee Shop, which raises funds to support the student center.

Both share a 3,200-square-foot space in University Square Shopping Center on Southwest Boulevard. Squatch’s has a separate front door but opens up to Sozo. Everything sold at Squathch’s benefits the student center, from ice cream and beverages to the delectable homemade cinnamon rolls. Even tips go to Sozo.

“Our overall goal is to be known as a place where kids can hang out,” said Linsee Sage, 40, who manages the ice cream and coffee shop, and volunteers with the student center. “We have a whole gamut of kids.”

Her husband, Sean Sage, 41, serves as executive director of On Campus Ministries and also volunteers with Sozo. They, along with Rob and Kristi Schuetz, were key to bringing the two operations from concept to reality.

Together with a board of directors and a dedicated group of volunteers, they envision continued growth for both endeavors. They were off to a running start before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted their momentum. Things are getting back to full swing, with doors open at Squatch’s and Sozo, and much anticipation for the return of students when schools open next month for in-person learning.

Sozo — Greek for a safe harbor or place of refuge — initially attracted some 100 students per day. About 25 now trickle in each week but the Sages and Sozo director Jarrod Coburn, 23, are confident in a return to normal.

Sean Sage said University Square is a popular destination for local high school students, providing Squatch’s and Sozo with an ideal location.

“We thought it would be kind of difficult (attracting kids) but as soon as we opened we got 100 kids a day in here,” he said. “The first week we opened our doors we asked, ‘You guys want a cool place to hang out?’ Word just spread.”

The drop-in student center is free, with students welcome to stop by for a game of pool, pingpong or foosball or to relax before any one of five big-screen TVs. There’s Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch — video games popular with students of all ages. Visitors can lounge with friends on one of the couches or sit at a table to do homework or play a board game.

A computer room is being updated, with plans for workshops on filling out job applications, writing resumes and tackling college admissions paperwork. On Campus Ministries was awarded a $2,000 small grants award from the City of Rohnert Park Foundation in 2019 for Chromebook laptops to support Sozo’s tutoring program.

Special activities are planned as well. Sozo has hosted everything from art lessons and a self-defense program for girls to a concert, a talent show and impromptu karaoke — perfect for its spacious stage. Sozo also hosted parties after Rancho Cotate home football games.

“We just got rolling before COVID shut us down,” Linsee Sage said. “But people still know about us and talk about us and when schools reopen we’ll be back to 100 (students) per day,” Sean Sage said.

The Sozo motto is “Relationships, Resources, Recreation.” Coburn and the Sages say there’s a simple formula for reaching kids, including those at-risk or from troubled backgrounds. By making eye contact, listening and getting to know their names, “doors open,” Coburn said.

“The walls come down and there's mutual understanding and respect. They say that 20 years ago you’d play catch. Now you sit down and play video games and the walls come down,” he said.

Coburn, who has a background working with special needs and underprivileged kids, and with adults and children at a Bible college, oversees operations at Sozo. He engages students as well, answering questions and offering guidance for those struggling with issues related to drugs, alcohol, dating and other relationships.

He and Linsee Sage are the only paid staff. She has experience in early childhood education and has assisted her husband in youth ministries. Sean Sage serves as pastor of Calvary Chapel Rohnert Park and as boys’ junior varsity basketball coach for the Rancho Cotate Cougars. The couple have three children together; additionally, Sean Sage became a father at 16 before graduating from Petaluma High School. He’s grateful for the compassionate adults who provided guidance at the time. His eldest child, he proudly shares, is now 25 and a registered nurse at a hospital in Sonoma County.

If you go

What: Sozo Student Center and Squatch’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwich and Coffee Shop

Where: 1451 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park

Hours: Squatch’s is open from 7-10 a.m. and 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Sozo hours are noon-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Online: Visit sozocenter.org or squatchscoffee.com

Coburn and the Sages bring a myriad of experience and understanding. If a teen is facing a challenge, they provide empathy and resources. When one mentioned she’d been kicked out of her home for a while, and wasn’t having three meals a day, Sean Sage gathered her and a group of 15 to 20 teens for meals at Sozo for several weeks.

“They will open up. You just have to try,” Linsee Sage said. “As soon as they trust you they will tell you what’s going on.”

Rules at Sozo are straightforward: no weapons, violence, drugs, alcohol, smoking or vaping on the premises. No one can be under the influence, bully others or act with disrespect. Those who break the rules risk being asked to leave.

Sean Sage said there have been occasional challenges, including a fight between kids in the parking lot. Mostly, though, students have welcomed the opportunity to have a safe place to hang out, he said. Plans are underway for an inaugural taco night to connect students with local law enforcement officers in a positive, relaxed setting.

Sage is happy Sozo can fill a need in the community. After searching for a way to “serve Rohnert Park, and more specifically the youth of Rohnert Park,” Sozo evolved after several years of planning, research and prayer.

Though he and his wife weren’t exactly comfortable with fundraising and networking, they found a way to fulfill their mission. Through sales of (recently controversial) fireworks in Rohnert Park, they pulled together money for Sozo. “It’s been a major reason why we’re here,” Linsee Sage said of the proceeds.

That, coupled with other fundraisers, donations and the generosity of volunteers, has provided On Campus Ministries with an opportunity to serve students in the area. Social media volunteer Sierra Worden helps spread the word about happenings at Sozo and Squatch’s.

Teen volunteers gain work experience at Squatch’s, with some fulfilling their school community service hours. One completed his court-ordered parole hours working there.

Others find refuge from daily stresses – a student center where kids are valued and not judged.

“We’re blessed to provide a safe place (for students) to come in and hang out,” Coburn said. “We want to be a place where we can be a friend and help counsel them in their day-to-day life.”

While On Campus Ministries is the foundation for providing Sozo, Sean Sage stresses there is no underlying religious push. “It’s not covert. It’s not secret. We’re not trying to manipulate kids,” he said. The student center, he said, is not affiliated with other ministries of a similar name.

He’s grateful students — and the community — have responded so positively to Sozo and Squatch’s. He credits a “very gracious” landlord during the pandemic, when county mandates forced the closure of both doors. Additionally, when Squatch’s was able to open for takeout, a Facebook group called Save Sonoma County Restaurants! encouraged residents to give Squatch’s a try.

That effort brought lines of people, including first-time customers who discovered the fun of homemade cookies layered with mounds of ice cream in between, the sides rolled in treats like M&Ms, sprinkles and chocolate chips.

Squatch’s serves ice cream from Petaluma’s Mariposa Ice Creamery, which uses locally sourced ingredients, and coffee from Land and Water Coffee in Santa Rosa, which provides locally roasted beans sustainably and ethically sourced. The gourmet quality is supreme, the Sages say.

Squatch’s has a Bigfoot theme. Since ice cream is “squashed” — or rather “squatched” — between two cookies to form a sandwich, having Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, as a mascot seemed only natural. A couple dozen five-star reviews on Yelp mention that ice cream sandwiches are delicious and, appropriately, huge.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette