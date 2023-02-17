This spawning season could save the Clear Lake hitch from extinction, but not everyone agrees on how to help

The Clear Lake hitch is important to Native American culture, but some of the ideas for saving it could create an economic calamity, agriculture leaders fear.|
MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2023, 11:34AM
“Imagine no babies being born...”

Fish biologists from the U.S. Geological Survey’s California Water Monitoring Center have been monitoring Clear Lake Hitch population levels since 2017, typically over two weeks in June, when spawning is over, and both juveniles and adults should be confined to the lake.

Scientists dip nets into shallow and deep water areas of the lake, usually getting zero or two fish, since the hitch typically school together and it’s unlikely one would be on its own, according to Fred Feyrer, Research Fish Biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 2017, sampling averaged 1 1/2 to two fish per net. It is the last year in which large numbers of juvenile Clear Lake Hitch were found.

In 2018, a large number of adult fish were found — as many as 60 or 70 in a single net — with relatively few juveniles.

2019 saw a diminishing number of adults with almost no juveniles.

COVID prevented sampling in 2020.

2021 saw no juveniles in the sampling and very few adults.

2022 sampling produced six total fish: two juveniles and four adults.

“It took us 30 samples to catch a single fish on average,” Feyrer told Lake County supervisors earlier this month. “We only collected six total fish.”

“Imagine no babies being born in the human population for fifty or sixty years,” Feyrer said. “ … There’s a lot of concern that the hitch does not have a lot of time left on the landscape if conditions don’t change.”

Source: Fred Feyrer, Research Fish Biologoist, U.S. Geological Survey

CLEAR LAKE — The time is fast approaching when a native fish species known as the Clear Lake hitch should begin their yearly run up tributaries around the lake to produce a new generation of young.

Pomo elders and old-timers say the hitch, or “chi,” as they are known by the region’s Indigenous people, once spawned in such abundance that people could practically walk across their backs in the creeks.

For the region’s tribal members, the spawning time was cause for celebration — a reason for tribal folk from all around to gather, collect food for the year and visit.

But all that was before expanding development and agriculture, declining water quality, gravel mining, invasive species, habitat loss and extended drought took a toll on the hitch, a species of minnow found nowhere else on earth.

This photo of Clear Lake Hitch spawning in Adobe Creek was taken in March 2010, before the population already reduced by myriad impacts plummeted during a decade of severe drought. Once so abundant they clogged local tributaries during the spring spawning season, the fish species is now feared to be on the brink of extinction. (Jeff Miller / Center for Biological Diversity)
This photo of Clear Lake Hitch spawning in Adobe Creek was taken in March 2010, before the population already reduced by myriad impacts plummeted during a decade of severe drought. Once so abundant they clogged local tributaries during the spring spawning season, the fish species is now feared to be on the brink of extinction. (Jeff Miller / Center for Biological Diversity)

“There was a time not long ago when people, native people, would come from Sonoma, Mendocino, Sacramento area, up north, and camp around these creeks we’re talking about and in that place would meet other tribal people,” said Ron Montez Sr., 72, tribal historic preservation officer for the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians.

“And they would trade and look for new husbands and wives and share their stories around this fish that we’re talking about.”

Locals would pack up their cars and trucks, or jump on their bikes and rush to the creeks to start grabbing the fish with their siblings and cousins, surrounded by aunts, uncles and grandparents, who would hang and dry the chi, for the future, Montez said.

It was a time for bonding, he said, and in “the act of gathering this fish, there was such a community sharing of values.”

The last of a species?

Recent years have seen hitch — which grow to more than a foot long and almost a pound in weight — stranded in dry streams or disconnected pools, their eggs desiccating in the sun. It has resulted in the worst “recruitment,” or survival of young to adulthood, in known history.

Now, after five years of plummeting recruitment, many fear the fish are so close to extinction that the 2023 spawning season could mark the last chance to ensure their survival.

The result is a rapidly mobilized, urgent push to galvanize government agencies and the public to save the hitch — or risk losing them for good.

"This is a situation that is moving much faster than we are moving as a state agency," Felipe La Luz, senior environmental scientist for the Department of Fish and Wildlife

Led by Lake County tribes and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the campaign has gained momentum in recent months, driven by devastating federal surveys from the past two years that reflect the complete crash of what already had been a rapidly diminishing population.

“This is a situation that is moving much faster than we are moving as a state agency,” Felipe La Luz, senior environmental scientist for the Department of Fish and Wildlife told Lake County supervisors in January.

But the issues, he said, “do not fall under the purview of any single entity, and it’s going to take all of us to make sure this species remains on the landscape.”

From left, Tim Adams, Brady Fiedler and Jordan Wein, of Minneapolis-based WSB, a company that specializes in carp removal, hoist carp out of Clear Lake, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, near Lucerne. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
From left, Tim Adams, Brady Fiedler and Jordan Wein, of Minneapolis-based WSB, a company that specializes in carp removal, hoist carp out of Clear Lake, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, near Lucerne. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“The mantra, the logo, the refrain that we’ve all been saying for most of last summer and through now is, ‘No more loss of species on our watch,’” said Sarah Ryan, environmental director for the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians. “We don’t want to have the Clear Lake hitch go extinct. And once we heard from the state biologists that unless some big, big things change, we will most likely lose the species, it really threw us into high gear.”

In the moment, the most urgent call is for growers and landowners to reduce groundwater pumping and surface water diversions around spawning creeks — especially the strongholds of Kelsey and Adobe creeks, which run through the fertile Big Valley area near Kelseyville — so there’s sufficient water left for potentially reproductive fish.

But the problem is multifaceted, and likely linked to conditions in Clear Lake, as well. It is likely to grow only more challenging as climate change brings increasingly extreme weather.

“I personally go back and forth between wondering whether we can do any good at all at this point, where so much damage is done,” said Eric Sklar, a Napa County grape grower. Sklar, whose remarks came at an October meeting of the Fish and Game Commission, is a longtime commissioner and chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake, which operates under the California Natural Resources Agency.

Bridge to cultural roots

For local Pomos, the chi provide a critical bridge to their culture and historic roots.

To save the chi, said Chris McCloud, tribal treasurer of the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians, is saving “a member of my extended family.”

Children learned to harvest the chi at a young age in what was more fun than work, to hear adults speak of it nostalgically now. Many rue the fact their own children will probably never partake of it.

“The hitch are as important to us as the salmon are for the Yurok, the Hoopa, the Karuk, the Tolowa,” local Pomo leader Carla Rodriguez told Fish and Game commissioners. “These were subsistence for my people in the times when we didn’t have food and abundance of food to gather, so in lean times, we fell upon these fish to carry and keep our people alive.”

Experts believe millions of hitch once occupied Clear Lake and its many tributaries, as well as Blue Lakes, from which they have disappeared, as well as Thurston Lake, where some remnants remain.

After thousands of years of reliable abundance, the population declined in the middle of the last century, gradually using fewer streams around the lake for spawning and traveling less distance upstream, as culverts, crossings, and other barriers impeded their migration and demands on local water supply increased.

From Left, Alex Miguel, Big Valley Rancheria Water Resources program manager, Big Valley Rancheria Environmental Assistant Alicia Castellanos and Environmental Scientist Max Cassel conduct survey training measuring the water flow in the Adobe Creek outside of Kelseyville, Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
From Left, Alex Miguel, Big Valley Rancheria Water Resources program manager, Big Valley Rancheria Environmental Assistant Alicia Castellanos and Environmental Scientist Max Cassel conduct survey training measuring the water flow in the Adobe Creek outside of Kelseyville, Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Conditions for maturing young and adults in the lake also deteriorated amid increasing blooms of blue-green algae and areas of low dissolved oxygen, as well as contaminants, like Mercury leached from an abandoned mine on the lower shore.

Tules and other wetland and riparian plants that offered cover from predators all but disappeared, while competition increased from nonnative species like common carp and goldfish, which consume hitch eggs and larvae and contribute significant waste to the lake ecology.

It's not just the hitch that are struggling. Chi are among several Clear Lake species that have fallen into decline in recent years. Three were listed recently as state Species of Special Concern: the Clear Lake roach, the Clear Lake prickly sculpin and the Clear Lake tule perch.

A fourth species, the Clear Lake splittail — a close cousin to the hitch with a similar, but later, migration pattern — gradually diminished until it became extinct in the 1970s.

Threatened species

Clear Lake Hitch exist only in the Clear Lake watershed and have about a 6-year lifespan. Recent data from federal surveys show the last successful spawning season was 2017, with fewer offspring resulting in fewer adult fish to produce future generations. Last year, two juveniles and four adult fish were found during the survey period. (U.S. Geological Survey/California Water Science Center)
Clear Lake Hitch exist only in the Clear Lake watershed and have about a 6-year lifespan. Recent data from federal surveys show the last successful spawning season was 2017, with fewer offspring resulting in fewer adult fish to produce future generations. Last year, two juveniles and four adult fish were found during the survey period. (U.S. Geological Survey/California Water Science Center)

Clear Lake hitch were named a Species of Special Concern by California in 1989 and listed as threatened under the state Endangered Species Act in 2014.

The federal government, petitioned at the same time by the Center for Biological Diversity and local tribes, declined to take action, though it is reconsidering that determination now.

Even as their numbers continued to shrink, there is evidence that some spawning years were stronger than others, said La Luz, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The population was sustained by the more robust years, providing cohorts that would go on to produce new generations, he said.

But because the fish only live about six years, it doesn’t take many years of failed recruitment for the species to run out of adults to reproduce.

"I think this spawning season is make or break," Karola Kennedy, interim environmental director and water resources manager for the Robinson Rancheria of Pomo Indians

Last year, a U.S. Geological Survey team that has monitored the hitch population since 2017 netted six individual fish during its 2-week survey: two juveniles and four adults.

More adults were found a year earlier, but no young were caught at all, said Fred Feyrer, leader of the project from the USGS California Water Monitoring Center.

That doesn’t mean that’s all the fish there are. There are believed to be thousands still, but it’s a measure of how low the numbers have fallen, experts say.

The last year of significant recruitment was 2017, so reproductive success this season is essential for the survival of the species.

“I think this spawning season is make or break,” said Karola Kennedy, interim environmental director and water resources manager for the Robinson Rancheria of Pomo Indians, “and I could say that for the next year, too, but I think maybe some actions can happen that will help.”

Overwhelming challenge

The fact that so many long-term factors have contributed to the threat of chi extinction makes tackling the problem an overwhelming challenge.

But all parties agree that doing whatever is humanly possible to maintain sufficient stream flow in spawning creeks this spring is test No. 1. Priority will be given to Manning, Cole, Adobe and Kelsey creeks on the south side of the lake’s upper arm, and Middle and Scotts creeks on the west.

It’s a goal that has created apprehension and suspicion among some in the agricultural community, given suggestions by some that regulations or curtailments by the State Water Resources Control Board may be necessary.

Jessica Bean, environmental program manager with the water board’s Division of Water Rights, said there are more than 200 water rights holders who use surface water diversions for spring irrigation and frost protection for vineyards, pear and walnut orchards and other agricultural uses.

Many more pump groundwater from wells, and the agency is trying to obtain more data to enhance understanding of their cumulative impact on creek flows. It is also seeking voluntary commitments from growers and landowners to use less during the February-to-May migration period.

Jordan Wein, left, and Brady Fiedler of Minneapolis-based WSB, a company that specializes in carp removal, pull a 1920s era tire out of Clear Lake, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, near Lucerne. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Jordan Wein, left, and Brady Fiedler of Minneapolis-based WSB, a company that specializes in carp removal, pull a 1920s era tire out of Clear Lake, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, near Lucerne. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Creeks in the area are considered “flashy,” meaning they react quickly and drastically to rainfall and other conditions. One well-known fish kill in 2014 left hundreds of dead hitch in a dry stretch of Adobe Creek five days after it was flowing “like a roaring rapid,” said Ben Ewing, a fish biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who has been monitoring the fish and the tributaries since 2012.

No one knows what happened in that case, but Bean said there’s concern that if freezing weather strikes during the spawning period and everyone starts pumping at the same time to spray vineyards or trees, a stream could quickly be drawn down and result in stranded fish.

Agricultural stakeholders argue there is insufficient evidence linking groundwater pumping to surface water, and they say drastic measures to save the fish could lead to an economic calamity.

A recent debate by Lake County supervisors over their proclamation of a local emergency due to potential extinction of the Clear Lake hitch exposed the friction. A provision about emergency declarations was removed before supervisors unanimously approved an altered version.

Representatives from the farming community balked at the idea of curtailments or mandatory water use reporting during hitch migration. They also spoke out against interference by the water board and what they suggested was overemphasis on tributary stream flows, given the variety of problems facing the hitch.

Addressing a full board of supervisors chambers, Rebecca Harper, executive director of the Lake County Farm Bureau, said agricultural stakeholders acknowledged water use was “part of the equation.”

But “we’re already working with those agencies to develop collaborative solutions without the threat of an immediate or emergency regulation that has the potential to cause an economic collapse of an $80 million industry and the individuals that work in that industry,” she told supervisors at their Feb. seven meeting.

Harper said the ag community is committed to stream monitoring, continued engagement on “data-driven solutions” and exploration of potential “pump-back” opportunities for supplementing surface streams with groundwater, where permitted.

Bean said Monday she had yet to receive any specific commitments from local growers, though she continued to urge voluntary efforts.

Robinson Rancheria tribal member fish biologists Stephanie Dix and Luis Santana, pull up to the site of a crew working to pull netting from Clear Lake, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, near Lucerne. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Robinson Rancheria tribal member fish biologists Stephanie Dix and Luis Santana, pull up to the site of a crew working to pull netting from Clear Lake, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, near Lucerne. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Other board members and constituents also said they liked the idea of maintaining local control, where possible.

"We need action," Robert Geary, tribal historic preservation officer for the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake told county supervisors. "We can't sit on our hands."

But Supervisor Michael Green, who represents a large swath of agricultural land south of Lakeport near Big Valley, said the water board didn’t need an invitation or clearance from the county to impose legal regulations on water use.

“The state is going to do what the state is going to do anyway,” he said. “We’re expressing local control by asking them to get on with it.”

Meg Townsend, senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said she has had positive interactions with local growers who are interested in creative solutions to support the hitch in ways that will benefit the entire Clear Lake ecosystem.

“We need action,” Robert Geary, tribal historic preservation officer for the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake told county supervisors. “We can’t sit on our hands.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

