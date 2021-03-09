This Twitter account announces open Bay Area COVID-19 vaccine appointments by the minute

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, understanding access has become a real challenge. For those who aren't tech savvy, altruistic Bay Area techies have stepped up to create online resources like VaccinateCA, which quickly enlisted more than 300 volunteers when it launched in January to call providers to identify open appointments and make them easily searchable via a website.

But for those who are looking for constant updates, there's another way to parse the state's vaccination distribution program. Security engineer Omar Darwish created @CovidVaccineCA, a Twitter bot that publishes up-to-the-minute availability of vaccines in San Francisco, the wider Bay Area, Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Each tweet lists number of appointments, date, location and whether the vaccination takes place at a drive-through or medical center, with a link out to MyTurn, California's website that determines vaccine eligibility. The bot runs around the clock, tweeting availability both day and night.

Ideally, this type of rapid alert will help ensure that no vaccine goes to waste. Although anecdotal stories about vaccines going unused have proliferated, the California Department of Public Health told SFGATE that less that 0.1% of doses have been deemed unusable, meaning fewer than 10,500 doses, compared to the roughly 10.5 million administered.