What historic events unfolded in Sonoma County from Oct. 18 - 24?

On Oct.18, 1918, when Santa Rosa Junior College was a just month old, classes were suspended after the deadly Spanish influenza epidemic swept through Sonoma County. The school remained closed for five weeks. A day later, the Red Cross issued instructions for the home manufacture of flu masks -- a necessary safeguard against the deadly disease.

On Oct. 22, 1895, an enterprising Polish immigrant named Max Rosenberg was so impressed by the Santa Rosa "Rose Carnival" that he moved here and set up a merchandise store in a little red brick structure on Fourth Street. He called it "The Red Front." In 1912, Fred Rosenberg assumed partnership with his father, and the store's name was changed to Rosenberg's. The store twice survived disaster -- the 1906 earthquake and a disastrous fire in 1936.

And on Oct. 22, 1857, Alpheus Russell first published a weekly newspaper known as the Sonoma Democrat -- which evolved into the Press Democrat of today. The four-page paper, cranked off a hand-operated press, was sold for 15 cents a copy, and reached a few hundred people. The first issue reflected pride in the growth of the city, and contained articles on road construction, commodity prices, and poor conditions in the county jail.

To read more about these and other events that occurred this week, click through our gallery above.

– News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report