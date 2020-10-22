This week in Sonoma County history

What historic events transpired in Sonoma County during Oct. 25-31?

On Oct. 26, 1989, the historic Cedar of Lebanon tree planted by Luther Burbank nearly 100 years earlier was cut down by city work crews. The 105-foot-high landmark had in recent years been severely weakened by fungus and rot. The widening of Santa Rosa Avenue had damaged roots, and over-watering hastened the progress of fungal rot. The ancient cedar was planted by Burbank, who brought it as a seedling from Jerusalem. When the famed horticulturist died in 1926, he was buried beneath it.

On Oct. 30, 1964, after several years of controversy, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced it was withdrawing its application to build a nuclear power plant at Bodega Head. The famous "Hole in the Head" excavation at the proposed power plant site is now part of California's state parks system.

And on Oct. 30,1926, Santa Rosa hosted their first annual Halloween High Jinks. Planned as a "safe and sane" community event to dissuade youngsters from mischief, the party featured a concert, costume parade, treasure hunt, and pie eating contest.

– News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.