This week in Sonoma County history

What historic events transpired in Sonoma County from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5?

On Dec. 1, 1968, the first public event was held at Sears Point Raceway — a Sports Car Club of America enduro race. Robert Marshall Jr., an attorney from Point Reyes and land developer Jim Coleman of Kentfield conceived of the idea of a racetrack at the southeastern point of Sonoma County while on a hunting trip. Within four months, the 2.52-mile road course went through the first of many changes of ownership.

On Dec. 2, 1960, some 150 delegates to the Northern Area Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People met for a two-day session at the El Rancho Hotel in Santa Rosa. The meeting, which began with a business session and ended with a dance, focused on nationwide civil rights issues including the highly publicized recent riots that accompanied the integration of schools in New Orleans. The conference was hosted by the Santa Rosa chapter of the NAACP under the leadership of Gilbert Gray, president.

On Dec. 3, 1894, William Howard Pepper, a Petaluma nurseryman, founded the first kindergarten school in Petaluma, after a trip to Germany in which he observed the teaching methods of Frederick Froebel. Although the original building in the Oak Hill historic district was replaced by a new school on F Street, a merry-go-round from the original Pepper School is on display in the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library.

And on Dec. 4, 1960, The new Mission of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was dedicated at the Italian Swiss Colony winery in Asti. The Roman Catholic chapel replaced the original chapel built in 1907, which became a California landmark. The new chapel was roofed with redwood from 30 wine tanks. More than 500 people attended the dedication.

— News researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report