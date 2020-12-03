This week in Sonoma County history

On Dec. 7, 1941, Americans were shocked to discover the naval base at Pearl Harbor had been bombed. Three Sonoma County sailors died during the attack: Billy Montgomery and George Maybee of Santa Rosa, and Rudy Theiller Jr. of Sebastopol. Landmarks such as Montgomery High School and the Rudy Theiller Memorial Sports Fields in Sebastopol are named in their honor.

Twenty-one years earlier, on Dec. 10, an armed mob from Healdsburg lynched three prisoners suspected in the Santa Rosa shooting death of a popular sheriff, "Sunny Jim" Petray, and two San Francisco police officers. The mob took the prisoners from the Santa Rosa jail to the Rural Cemetery and hung them from a locust tree. Most local newspapers reported the masked mob came from San Francisco, although 65 years later, a participant confirmed they were from Healdsburg. The following day, the grand jury determined the lynching was caused by "persons unknown," and closed the case.

Several decades later, in 1994, cross-country star Julia Stamps had a banner year. She won the 3,200 meter state track and field championship in the spring, the state cross-country championship and the West Region cross-country championship in the fall, and the 5,000-meter national high school cross country championship on Dec. 10. Stamps went on to become a six-time All-American runner at Stanford and an award-winning ultra marathon runner.

News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.