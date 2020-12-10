This week in Sonoma County history

More than a century ago, Santa Rosa native Robert Ripley’s first “Believe It or Not!” cartoon was featured in the New York Globe. The cartoon, published on Dec. 19, 1918, included a series of unusual athletic endeavors, from a three-legged race to a Toronto man sprinting backward. Ripley, who died in 1949, is buried at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Santa Rosa.

Sixty-two years later, on Dec. 13, 1980, the National Hockey League announced Charles Schulz would receive the 1981 Lester Patrick trophy, an annual award honoring the recipient’s service to the sport in the United States. NHL President John Ziegler lauded Schulz for artistry that "communicated the greatness of our sport to hundreds of millions of people in 20 different languages. All of this coupled with Mr. Schulz's continued participation as a player, his loyalty as a fan and his (support of the) Senior Olympics … speak as to his great contribution to our game."

On Dec. 16, 1981, the first annual "Sing-Along Messiah" was held at the recently opened Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. The monumental event featured 175 performers from the Sonoma State University Chorus, the Sonoma County Chorus, the SSU Chamber Orchestra and Santa Rosa Symphony, along with 1,500 audience members. Sponsored by the Center for Positive Living, the event benefited Santa Rosa Community Ministries, a chaplain program serving five Santa Rosa hospitals.

On Dec. 17, 1990, a judge sentenced Ramon Salcido to death shortly after the convicted killer broke his silence and apologized for the April 14, 1989 rampage that left seven people dead, including his wife and two of his three daughters. Salcido remains on death row to this day.

Click through our gallery above to explore some of the other historic events that occurred this week.

News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.