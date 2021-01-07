This week in Sonoma County history

On Jan. 14, 1961, "What the Library Means to Me" was the subject of an essay contest that 148 local students entered. Amy Tan, third-grader at Matanzas Elementary School, wrote the winning essay for elementary students. She received a transistor radio and publication in The Press Democrat for her efforts. Tan, who attended Santa Rosa schools through fifth grade before moving to the South Bay, went on to greater fame as the author of bestselling novels, including "Joy Luck Club" and "The Hundred Secret Senses."

On Jan. 15, 1950, Gen. Henry H. "Hap" Arnold died. Among his many claims to fame, Hap was taught to fly by Orville Wright in 1911. After serving as head of the Army Air Corps and as a member of Roosevelt's joint chiefs of staff during World War II, Hap retired to Valley of the Moon and became a leading citizen of Sonoma County. Soon after his death, the name of Grand Avenue was changed to Arnold Drive.

On Jan. 12, 1985, the Sonoma County Museum opened in the old post office building. The building, originally located on Fifth and A streets, was laboriously moved to its present location on Seventh Street to make way for the Santa Rosa Plaza parking lot.

– News researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.