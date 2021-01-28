This week in Sonoma County history

What historic events occured in Sonoma County from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6?

On Jan. 31, 1941, death ended the long career of Dr. Willard Preble Burke, a Sonoma County pioneer who came to Sonoma County in 1852 and devoted more than a half century to health work in "Burke's Sanitarium" along Mark West Creek, north of Santa Rosa. Dr. Burke's life was shadowed by an incident which failed to shatter the faith of his hundreds of friends and patients. Thirty years earlier, the doctor was a convicted of attempting to dynamite a cabin in which his lover and illegitimate son were sleeping. He failed, only wounding the woman who went on to be treated at the sanitarium. The doctor was sent to San Quentin and paroled after five years to resume a flourishing practice.

On Feb. 1, 1943 during WWII, the U.S. authorized the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, comprised of Japanese-American volunteers. Several Sonoma County residents who had been forced into relocation camps joined. Three of them, Leo Kikuchi, Joe Yasuda, and Peter Masuoka, died in Italy with the 442nd. The combat team became one of America's most highly decorated military units.

On Feb. 3, 1919, schools reopened after being closed for several weeks due to the "Spanish influenza.“ During the hiatus, local school teachers provided home cooked meals to patients at an emergency hospital at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse. Death records show that 175 people died of influenza in Sonoma County in 1918 and 1919 and many others later passed from complications related to pneumonia and tuberculosis.

