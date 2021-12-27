This weekend’s top 5 Sonoma County news stories

Happy Boxing Day, Press Democrat readers! Here’s hoping your Christmas Day was filled with good cheer, family, friends and even better food.

This weekend’s top stories include an in-depth look at a 26,000-acre ranch along the Eel River that is set to become California’s newest wildlife conservancy; 50 years after workers at a Santa Rosa hospital brought him back from the dead, a Ukiah man returns to say thank you; and some local school districts, despite a nationwide shortage, are scrambling to provide at-home COVID tests to students and staff for use during winter break.

If you’re one of the tens of thousands traveling this holiday season, we hope you’re having an easy go of it. And as always, thank you for supporting local journalism!

Cheers and we wish you a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2022!

Memorial Hospital trauma surgeon Brian Schmidt greets 75 year-old Gerry Burney of Ukiah, Friday, Dec 24, 2021. From left, background, Dr. Keith White, RN's Tina Jancic, Jordan Ward and Jessica Casabella and Robin Scott, trauma program manager, listen in as Burney thanks the ED staff for their commitment. In 1971, Memorial Hospital doctors and nurses saved his life after a vehicle crash. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Man brought back from the dead at Santa Rosa hospital returns to give thanks 50 years later:

Gerry Burney was pronounced dead on the side of Santa Rosa Avenue after a drunk driver crushed him between two cars on Christmas Eve, 1971.

He is now 75 years old, owing his life to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital medical staff who resuscitated him.

On Friday, the 50-year anniversary of that tragic night, Burney returned to the emergency department on Montgomery Drive to express his gratitude.

Sunridge Charter School 8th grader Adam Harlin tries out a donated road bike by Trek Bicycle Santa Rosa service manager Phil Heydorn, left. Adam's father Paui Harlin is at right, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

How a Santa Rosa teen honoring his parents’ love story got help from a local bike shop:

A decade ago, Paul Harlin biked 127 miles on a rough, uneven stretch of Highway 12 leading from Santa Rosa to Stockton in the middle of the night to see his girlfriend and future wife, Angelica.

Now, their 14-year-old son, Adam Lacey, is training to pay tribute to the romantic gesture alongside his father as part of an eighth grade school assignment.

And his ride has been made possible by a bike donated from Trek Bicycle Santa Rosa.

Dry Lake takes on an almost alpine like appearance Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Lone Pine Ranch in Trinity County. A $25 million purchase by the Wildlands Conservancy of the Ranch, owned since the 1940s by financial titan Dean Witter and his descendants, includes 26,000 acres and views of the Eel River canyon, oak wildlands and forested knolls. The Conservancy’s purchase of the ranch is the latest link in a planned string of 10 preserves spanning 110 miles along the Eel River for boaters and hikers. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

‘Something to celebrate’: $25 million deal safeguards Eel River Canyon ranch for public:

A 26,000-acre ranch along the Eel River in Mendocino and Trinity counties is set to become California’s newest wildland park.

The nonprofit Wildlands Conservancy closed escrow on the property for $25 million last month and the preserve is set to open to the public in about a year.

Free rapid COVID-19 test kits sit in a box as they await to be handed out to residents at Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia's office in El Cerrito, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Local health officials are yet again beefing up staff and capacity at testing and vaccine sites ahead of an omicron wave. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Availability of at-home COVID tests for students, school staff varies across Sonoma County:

Before Sonoma County’s approximately 69,000 public and private school students head from winter break back to the classroom in January, county health officials hope they’ll have taken a COVID-19 test.

To encourage that, both school districts and the county Department of Health have sought to provide families with rapid antigen tests they can take at home at no cost.

But delays in some of those antigen home kits’ arrivals in the county has hampered that distribution.

From left, Elizabeth Quiroz, Megan Berger and Lisa Diaz-McQuaid load handbags filled with basic essentials to give to women they fear are in vulnerable positions during street outreach for the Redemption House of the Bay Area in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Redemption House is the county's first support group specifically for those being trafficked or who recently escaped from human trafficking (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Survivors of human trafficking extend lifeline to victims still on the street in Sonoma County:

Two human trafficking survivors have formed Redemption House of the Bay Area. It is Sonoma County’s first group dedicated specifically to helping those being trafficked, or who have escaped from trafficking.

To send a news tip, email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com