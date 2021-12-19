This weekend’s top Sonoma County news stories

We’ve got a newsy and compelling line-up of local stories on tap for you if you’re looking to catch up on this weekend’s headlines.

They include: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined by Sonoma County’s two congressional representatives, made a stop in Santa Rosa to tout new wildfire prevention efforts; Sonoma County records the first local occurrence of the COVID-19 omicron variant; and a Sonoma Academy graduate recounts her story of sexual abuse and survival.

I’m Marie McCain, one of the local news editors at The Press Democrat. We hope you enjoy this list of our top weekend stories we’ve curated for you. Thank you, as always, for supporting local journalism!

The new Sonoma County Board of Supervisors district map, adopted Dec. 14, 2021 and set to go into effect Jan. 13, 2022. The shown area illustrates most major changes made in and around Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. (Dennis Bolt/For The Press Democrat)

A breakdown of Sonoma County’s final redistricting map:

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday wrapped up its contentious redistricting process by approving a map with significant changes centered in Santa Rosa.

The county’s five districts all have some boundary tweaks, but the most dramatic shifts will reshape representation on the Board of Supervisors for tens of thousands of Santa Rosa residents.

A 2007 Sonoma Academy graduate who did not want to be identified stands with a sign that says "I am done holding this alone" as she describes the pain caused by Oscar- nominated filmmaker Adrian Belic's reported sexual abuse of her when she was a 15- and 16- year-old student at the school. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

‘A slow dive into utter hell’: A Sonoma Academy sexual abuse survivor tells her story:

“At this point my nervous system is so fried from carrying everything I've had to carry with this that I react to just about everything. It often feels nearly impossible to live this way. The physical toll of this trauma is immense.”

That is how a Sonoma Academy graduate describes her life today after sexual abuse by a former teacher 17 years ago.

She was 14, and a freshman when they met.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference in relation to the Infrastructure investment and Jobs Act, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood. At left is Mike Thompson, who represents California's 5th Congressional District and Jared Huffman for California's 2nd Congressional District. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Speaker Pelosi visits Coffey Park, touts wildfire prevention funding:

Standing beneath thick fog in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, local leaders joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday morning to tout a surge of new funding for wildfire prevention and climate resilience.

President Joe Biden’s recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill includes what Sonoma County’s two congressmen, Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, hailed Saturday as historic investments to prevent devastating wildfires like the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Construction work continues at the Sage Commons affordable housing project along College Avenue, at Cleveland Avenue, in Santa Rosa on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa balks at water fees for builders, signaling stance on new housing:

The City Council, in past and current form, has for years endorsed the idea of a fee to offset water demand from new homes should a drought require water rationing by residents.

But housing advocates said funding any such measures with a fee that could increase the cost of building would be a drag on Santa Rosa’s efforts to speed new housing.

Lisa Critchett, a county health microbiologist checks the progress of genetic sequencing for COVID testing samples in state of the art genotyping equipment, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sonoma County Public Health in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

First case of coronavirus omicron variant confirmed in Sonoma County:

Sonoma County officials confirmed Friday that their public health lab detected the first local case of omicron, the highly transmissible coronavirus variant that has health officials worried about another spike in the stubborn pandemic.

To send a news tip, email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.