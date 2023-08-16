Acorn is a woman-owned boutique in Duncans Mills Village. Owners Emily Lynch and Dorth Raphaely keep the shop full of housewares and other trinkets, many of which are created by independent artisans around the Bay Area. There is another location at the Barlow in Sebastopol.

Little things become big things at Acorn, a woman-owned boutique in Duncans Mills.

The store carries housewares and other trinkets, many of which are created by independent artisans around the Bay Area. Individually, each of the handmade cards, artisan candles and stitched-spine journals are special. Taken as a whole, the items epitomize a business committed to selling quality and sustainable products that can have a significantly positive impact on life.

This reality is intentional for owner Emily Lynch, who grew up in Santa Rosa. Lynch spent more than two decades dreaming about opening a store that celebrated life’s little moments.

Acorn is her attempt at making that dream come true.

“There’s a saying: ‘From little acorns mighty oaks grow,’” said Lynch, 46. “When we look at our lives, it’s the moments with our family at home around the table that are just as (critical) as the moments that we as adults tend to think are important. I try to celebrate those small daily victories. We all should.”

'This is it! It was meant to be’

To hear Lynch tell it, a stone fountain is the main reason she chose to open Acorn just a mile from the Sonoma Coast.

Since a stint in design school, Lynch always had dreamed of having a “spa-like” shop with a fountain in the middle, but whenever she shared this vision with friends, they always cautioned her about the potential risks. People might slip, they said. What if it floods?

Lynch insisted on the fountain, and when she decided to open Acorn in July 2022, she vowed to keep looking for a space until she found one configured in a way that could accommodate it. That’s when she and (her life and business) partner Dorth Raphaely discovered the vacant storefront in Duncans Mills Village. The 800-square-foot space was large. It was bright. It was airy. It also happened to have a beautiful English-style, three-tiered fountain out front, in a picturesque space known as John Orr’s Gardens.

“I saw the fountain and was like, ‘This is it! It was meant to be,’” Lynch remembered. “The fountain is not inside the store but it’s right next to it, and its presence is felt within. It’s perfect.”

The Duncans Mills store is hidden from Highway 116 and passersby heading to or from Jenner can spot the Cape Fear Cafe but not Acorn, which is just steps away. This only adds to the sense of wonder when guests discover the store on foot.

Because the buildings in Duncans Mills Village are so old — some date back more than 100 years — simply browsing is an experience. Steps are uneven. Wooden floorboards creak.

“What makes this spot so special is that it’s full of history,” Lynch said.

Once Lynch and Raphaely opened the Duncans Mills store, they seized the opportunity to open a second outpost at the Barlow in Sebastopol last fall. The Barlow shop is at the west end of the compound, across McKinley Street from Fern Bar. Lynch considers the two stores like siblings — they’re very much connected to the same family, but each is different in its own way.

For guests, the result is twice as many opportunities to think small and dream big.

Intimate, intentional vibes

Guests at the Duncans Mills store are greeted by a cozy couch with comfy-looking pillows, and a dining room table set for a dinner party, complete with placemats, dishes, glassware and more.

Lynch said these intimate touches are intentional, and are designed to invite guests to feel at home.

“Everything in the store is meant to make everyday life at home more beautiful and connected,” she said. “When I’m buying something for the store, it has to make someone’s Tuesday night better. Even if you have Papa John’s pizza, maybe you’ll use cloth napkin or you’ll light a candle or you’ll take a bath or have a new journal. My philosophy is that what we sell must enhance everyday life and slow us down and make us appreciate the small moments.”

In addition to the couch and table, a guest at Acorn might find sumptuous linens, exquisite lamps, and beautiful serving bowls made out of wood. The shop also carries aromatic savory salts, kits for infusing cocktails in a jar, and various types of candles, including one brand she makes herself.

Prices on the housewares range from $25 to $200 and above.

Lynch, who has two children ages 7 and 11, also keeps the shop stocked with a panoply of children’s toys — all of which are non-plastic and earth-friendly.

Families love Land of Dough, a modern spin on Play-Doh, and the stuffed animals. Perhaps the best-selling kids-items are painted silks from a Graton-based company named Sarah’s Silks.

Sarah Lee is the founder of that company, and she said she loves working with Lynch because Lynch values toys that are “open-ended” and challenge kids to use their imagination.

“A blue play silk can be a superhero cape or blue water to sail your boat on,” she said, noting that Acorn carries her company’s silk wands and silk wings, too. “(Lynch) recognizes the importance of toys that promote this kind of creativity and embraces it.”

Overall, Lynch’s commitment to thoughtful, beautiful products resonates with customers.

Take Karen Piazza, for example. Piazza lives in Central California and visits Duncans Mills regularly throughout the year. Whenever she’s in Sonoma County, she shops at Acorn.

“I’ve bought kitchen linens, pillows, blankets, glassware and serving ware — both for myself and (as) gifts,” Piazza said. “I think Emily’s personal touch and her enthusiasm for what she does is also a big draw to visit her store.”

What’s next

If everything goes according to plan, Piazza soon will have more real estate to shop.

As of press time, Lynch and Raphaely eagerly were anticipating an expansion of their Sebastopol store — an evolution that effectively would double the square footage of the sales floor from 1,600 from 800. Construction was expected to be finished sometime this fall. The work would make Acorn one of the larger retail operations at the Barlow.

Inventory is set to change as well — Lynch currently works with 3,000 different vendors, and always is sizing up new products and ordering new items to add to the mix.

One new product line expected to debut this fall is a special dinnerware line from Kickwheel, a pottery studio in Petaluma. The partnership will establish a pipeline of one-of-a-kind, artisanal ceramic plates that guests can eventually collect and buy.

Lynch said the collaboration is a push to make her inventory even more hyperlocal.

“We hope in time to continue creating things from Sonoma County for Sonoma County in that way,” she said. “We live in such a special place with so many creative people. It’s a privilege to provide (guests) with the opportunity to discover some of these items and incorporate them into their lives.”