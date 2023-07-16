Twilight T-Dance celebrates LGBTQ+ community in the Russian River Valley

As the sun lowered Saturday, hundreds of people danced, drank wine and socialized in the Russian River Valley for this year’s Twilight T-Dance, the signature event of the annual Gay Wine Weekend.

First hosted in 2008, this was the first time it had been held at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard in Windsor.

The three-day food and wine celebration attracted about 700 attendees, who enjoyed winemaker dinners, winery tours, a drag queen brunch, a wine auction and, to close the weekend, a pool soiree.

“I get emotional to see so many beautiful friends out here,” said Gary Saperstein during the event welcome. He owns Out in the Vineyard, an experiential Wine Country event and travel company for the LGBTQ+ community that organized the weekend’s events.

Proceeds from the event benefit Face to Face Sonoma County AIDS Network, a nonprofit dedicated to ending HIV and supporting the lives of people with HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County.

Gay Wine Weekend has raised $500,000 for Face to Face over the past decade, having raised $71,000 last year, said Saperstein, who is also director of development for the nonprofit.

Special guests included the Board of Directors of GLAAD, a New York-based national media advocacy organization that pushes for media accountability and community engagement of the LGBTQ+ community.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis reminded attendees of the attacks, in recent years, on members of the LGBTQ+ communities and the record number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this year in state legislatures across the country.

“(This year’s event) has more meaning to me than any other year now, because we're facing these challenges that are uncalled for and unwarranted,” Saperstein said.

The name “T-dance” is reminiscent of the gatherings that began in the 1960s among the LGBTQ+ community of Fire Island in New York, which took the concept of afternoon tea as a way to socialize, Saperstein said.

This past weekend’s events built on that history.

Having spent years in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Saperstein noticed the wine industry wasn’t marketing toward the LGBTQ+ community.

“We love food, wine and lifestyle and travel and I didn't understand why the wine industry wasn't really talking to us at all,” Saperstein said. “And that's how it started.”

Leadership from La Crema were happy to be this year’s hosts, which has also supported Pride celebrations in San Francisco, Long Beach, Cincinnati, Miami Beach and Palm Springs.

“We're really stepping out and saying, with all the political issues that are happening today ... that we are there to support our employees, our guests, friends, family that are part of this community,” said Robert Rainwater, La Crema Winery estate manager.

Many attendees were returners, such as husbands Wei Loke and Yue Weng, of San Francisco. They said they came to dance, meet new people and drink wine.

“It’s great to have an event to celebrate openness in the Bay Area,” Loke said.

