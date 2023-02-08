The Capitol is to be full Tuesday with people gathered for President Joe Biden’s third state of the union address — senators, representatives, cabinet members, Supreme Court justices, military commanders and various guests — but veteran North Bay Rep. Mike Thompson won’t be there.

The 12-term congressman was selected as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ designated survivor, one of several legislators who will sit out the event in an undisclosed location so that, should a catastrophe of some sort strike the Capitol and those assembled there during the speech, the government could continue to operate.

It was at least the third time Thompson, D-St. Helena, has been chosen for designated survivor duties, with former House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi selecting him last year and in 2017, Jack Stelzner, Thompson’s communications director, said Tuesday afternoon.

The selection signals Thompson’s status among his peers but also his role in the Democratic Party and the newly reshaped Congress, said David McCuan, a Sonoma State University professor of political science.

“It is an honor at some level,” said McCuan. “Yet it more accurately reflects his role in this new Congress for Democrats as a bridge between old and new factions of the Democratic Party.”

Last year, Thompson cooked himself dinner and watched Biden’s address, and in 2017, he did his laundry while taking in former President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech, said Stelzner. Thompson’s plans for tonight weren’t known.

“It’s whatever he needs and is able to do and of course hearing the speech and what the president has to say,” Stelzner said.

Thompson’s designated status will last, “until the Capitol is clear and Capitol police deem the special event over,” Stelzner said.

