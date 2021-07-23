Rep. Mike Thompson co-authors bill to study wildfire smoke impacts

A bill authorizing $20 million to study the human-health impact of wildfire smoke and research ways to mitigate its effects was introduced this week by North Coast U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and Bay Area Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

The Smoke Planning and Research Act is a response to the increasing frequency and intensity of Western wildfires that have left communities bathed in dense, noxious smoke for days or weeks on end in recent years.

“Sadly, fire season in our district and our state has gotten more and more serious each year,” Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a news release. “It’s important we understand the impact of wildfire smoke on our communities and develop a plan for future fires.”

The bill directs the Environmental Protection Agency to the study public health impacts of wildfire smokes and effective responses, authorizing $20 million in research funding.

It also would establish four Centers of Excellence at institutions of higher learning to ensure the research is responsive to the real-life challenges of people on the ground.

In addition, it would create a grant program to help communities plan and respond to smoke — by ensuring schools have necessary filtration systems, for instance, or creating shelters for populations at critical risk, Thompson said.

“During last year’s wildfires, millions of Americans were subjected to dirty air and for days, my constituents endured the worst air quality in the world,” said Eshoo, whose 18th district takes in the coastal area north of Santa Cruz, where the CZU Lightning Complex fire burned for weeks last August and September.

“As climate change makes wildfires more frequent, poor air quality will remain a persistent public health concern in the Bay Area,” she said. “Our legislation directs the EPA to study the public health impacts of wildfire smoke and provide resources to local governments to mitigate these risks. The communities devastated by wildfires deserve our help to rebuild and better protect the health of their residents during future disasters.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.