Thompson, Huffman back bill boosting federal share of community disaster funding

Sonoma County’s two House members, Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, are among the 19 lawmakers co-sponsoring a bill to boost to 90% the federal share of disaster recovery funds awarded to communities.

In all, 18 Democrats and a lone Republican, Rep. Doug LaMalfa of Richvale, introduced on Tuesday the bill that would raise the current 75% federal share of Federal Emergency Management Agency grants for restoring public facilities, including roads, bridges, public utilities and parks.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program could also compensate communities for life-saving emergency protective measures in situations related to a federal disaster declaration.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the White House had approved California’s request for the declaration in response to the Northern California wildfires and covering communities in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano and Yolo counties.

If the bill becomes law, states, local governments and certain private nonprofits would be eligible for the 90% federal cost sharing through the end of the year, reducing the local share to 10%.

“As state and local communities work around the clock to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters have made matters worse by placing additional strain on governments already stretched thin,” Thompson, D-St. Helena, said.

LaMalfa said he had supported similar legislation for the Camp and Carr fires recovery in 2018 “and it had been a lifeline for counties as they continue to recover.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.