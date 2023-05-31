As members of the U.S. House of Representatives debated the rules that will govern a looming vote on suspending the nation’s debt ceiling, one veteran North Bay congressman reflected on the agreement carved out by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“There are things in the bill I don’t like,” Mike Thompson acknowledged from Washington D.C. “I’m pleased by other provisions of the bill, and I will vote for it. Because a default is not acceptable, and would devastate not only our economy, but a big part of the world economy.”

Specifically, Thompson is unhappy with cuts to environmental protections, mental health programs — long one of the Representative’s core concerns — and IRS funding. And he believes the bill fails to see the whole picture of the federal government’s responsibilities.

“It is troubling to me that Republicans have held harmless defense spending, but put discretionary spending on the line,” said the St. Helena-based Democrat, whose district includes portions of Sonoma County. “There’s gonna be people who will go hungry. But there will be not a penny taken from the defense side of the budget. I think that’s wrong.”

Nondefense discretionary spending includes things like health care, scientific research, transportation, education and domestic law enforcement.

But according to Thompson, every piece of major piece of legislation passed by the last Congress is preserved in the deal. And the threat of a government default, and the vast financial and social waves it would trigger, are too dire to risk, he said.

If House members can agree on the governing rules, the debt-ceiling vote will likely come to the floor later Wednesday.

Thompson remains hopeful he and his colleagues will pass the agreement before the U.S. Treasury runs out of money to pay its bills, likely on June 5. He also acknowledged that some members of both parties are certain to vote against it, no matter what happens between now and the crucial vote.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of appeasing going on at this point,” Thompson said. “Negotiations have ended. There’s legislation in front of us, and we’re assuming it will be on the floor today for a vote.”

The North Bay’s other representative in Congress, Jared Huffman, issued a statement saying he would vote against the bill.

“Agreeing to a one-sided negotiation under threat of default has produced a bad deal and a terrible precedent,” he wrote. "While Republicans’ egregious hostage-taking accomplished very little debt or deficit reduction, the temporary social service cuts they demanded fall unconscionably on vulnerable Americans who are struggling just to have food to eat. And those who characterize the environmental rollbacks in this ‘deal’ as merely procedural reforms are being disingenuous.“

Huffman said that with the bill “MAGA Republicans succeeded in holding America hostage under threat of default in order to extract unrelated demands … Today’s deal is going to pass, but since it consists entirely of odious concessions to Republicans, it should pass with GOP votes. I will not be voting for what I view as a lousy deal and a terrible precedent.”

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.