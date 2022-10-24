Though wage theft is a crime, few California DAs file charges for it

It took two shifts to clean the five-story central Los Angeles office building where Edith Lopez worked as a janitor.

From morning to dusk she vacuumed, wiped down kitchens and took out trash, and her employer, Pacific Commercial Co., paid her like a regular employee. Then from 5 to 10 p.m. she did the same but Pacific classified her as an independent contractor and paid for those hours with personal checks that left out typical payroll deductions such as income tax or Social Security withholding, she said.

Edith Lopez, 57, stands for a portrait at Eugene A. Obregon Park in East Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

Over her eight years working for Pacific Commercial the company sometimes paid her late and cut her hours, she said, and she didn’t receive any time-and-a-half overtime premiums. Lopez, a single mother who emigrated from Durango, Mexico, fell behind on rent and worried about supporting her three daughters. A doctor warned the 52-year-old that stress was causing her blood pressure to spike.

In September, she got a break. She received $30,000 in restitution, the result of the successful criminal prosecution of her former boss, Moon Hyuk Hahn, by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the state’s Labor Commissioner, the California Department of Insurance and a janitorial industry watchdog group called the Maintenance Cooperation Trust Fund.

“It feels like retribution for the suffering that this company has put me through,” Lopez said. “This company has caused me to lose out on time with my family and made my family suffer.”

Rare criminal charges

Hahn, who owns Pacific Commercial, faced more than a dozen counts of grand theft of wages and other allegations. He pleaded guilty to a count of insurance fraud and wage theft and has agreed to pay $1.6 million in restitution.

He declined to comment to CalMatters but his attorney, Keith Kim, said the plea was a “safer route” than going to trial.

Most of California’s wage theft cases aren’t handled this way.

Wage theft has been a federal crime for decades but in California, where felony cases are punishable by up to three years in jail, prosecutors across the state rarely filed criminal charges based solely on wage theft.

Some prosecutors say that is beginning to change.

Since 2015, the state’s Labor Commissioner’s Office has investigated 16 labor violation cases that resulted in criminal charges, spokesperson Paola Laverde said in an email; 11 of those cases involved wage theft.

Few local prosecutors contacted across the state could tell CalMatters how many wage theft cases they’ve brought charges for since 2015.

By contrast, the Labor Commissioner’s office conducted investigations of worksites and issued 141 minimum wage violation citations and 102 overtime violation citations in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Those wage theft citations were handled administratively or in civil court.

Also workers who think their wages were stolen usually file claims with the Labor Commissioner’s office, rather than reporting it to law enforcement. Last year California employees filed 19,000 unpaid wage claims for a total of $320 million, which also are usually handled administratively.

Prosecutors’ attention

As California continues to grapple with the scope of wage theft, prosecutors say criminal charges could become more common. Several prosecutors’ offices in recent years have announced units that will focus on labor violations such as wage theft.

“The goal here is to increase our prosecutorial attention to wage theft,” said George Gascón, LA’s district attorney who last year agreed to take referrals and investigate wage theft alongside the Labor Commissioner’s Office. “This (wage theft) is bad for the entire community.”

The initiatives coincide with an increase in what some call “progressive prosecutors,” who seek to refocus their offices’ attention on issues that disproportionately affect low-income and minority residents, such as labor violations and human trafficking. Studies show wage theft primarily affects the most vulnerable workers — those who make low wages, often people of color or immigrants.

These efforts often draw on law enforcement that already is targeting related forms of white-collar crime, such as workers compensation fraud or tax evasion — where victims are other businesses or the government, rather than workers.

“Wage theft affects far more individual people who are living on the margins and therefore is a greater impact on public safety than many of the categories of crime that DAs traditionally focus their resources on,” said Chesa Boudin, a former San Francisco district attorney who created a unit investigating workplace crimes in 2020.