Thousands displaced by Glass fire return home in Sonoma County

Thousands of Sonoma County residents were allowed to return home Sunday after a weeklong exile forced by the Glass fire, which broke out across the Napa Valley and charred 64,900 acres in eight days as it burned into Sonoma County.

At its peak, the fire led authorities to order more than 34,000 residents of Sonoma County and east Santa Rosa to leave their homes in what has now become a familiar and frighting ritual in a region hit by major wildfires, year after year.

“It’s become the new normal and we just feel like we’ve been lucky. We had friends that lost their home,” said John Teilades, who was allowed back into the Oakmont home he shares with his wife Marie. The couple spent the week living in an RV they had purchased to travel but instead have used as their evacuation refuge, year after year.

Oakmont, Kenwood and Calistoga were reopened to residents Sunday as firefighters expanded containment lines around the wildfire, helped by the return of cooler temperatures and calmer winds that dramatically diminished the threat of fire. By nightfall, only 1,993 people were under evacuation orders in Sonoma County, mostly those living near or within the Glass fire burn scar, and weather forecasters were hopeful that rain would fall by the end of the week.

Triple-digit temperatures and strong winds that returned to the region last week peaked on Saturday, yet fire officials bracing for reinvigorated firefronts instead faced manageable flare-ups that crews readily attacked.

Containment of the fire increased to 26% by nightfall Sunday, hitting a “milestone,” according to Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See, who helped run the historic firefight against the October firestorm in 2017 and returned to battle the Glass.

The fire’s most active area Sunday was in northern Napa County, where a three-mile firefront burning northward toward Lake County was pummeled with fire retardant and water from the air and by crews on the ground.

“We’ve now been in this ordeal for a week, and for those of us who have experienced fires here in Sonoma County over the last several years, one week feels like forever,” Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said at a virtual community briefing Sunday night. “I want to acknowledge this is a very difficult time for people being away from their homes.”

California reached a grim milestone Sunday with more than 4 million acres burned by fire so far this year, including 3.6 million acres that have burned since lightning storms erupted mid-August. It includes the Walbridge fire, which scorched 55,000 acres west of Healdsburg before it was contained last month.

Returning home after a wildfire has become another ritual with familiar routines. Check the power. Walk the property for any signs of smoke or smoldering fire. Clean out the fridge.

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin was among those who returned Sunday to Oakmont, one week after after fire destroyed three homes and a multi-family building. Still barred from returning are residents of White Oak Drive east of Fairfield Drive, where some homes burned, as well as city residents off Pythian Road and Melita Road, east of Los Alamos Road.

Gorin’s home was destroyed in the 2017 Nuns fire and she left her rented home in Oakmont one week ago because of the Glass fire’s threat to her community. She was grateful to return Sunday.

“I get to go home,“ Gorin said with a deep sigh after learning the news.

Damage assessment teams have so far confirmed 235 homes and 12 commercial structures were destroyed in Sonoma County plus 252 homes and 304 commercial buildings in Napa County, Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said. They have so far evaluated about 60% of the areas burned and the numbers are expected to rise.

Though fire officials said they are confident in the fire breaks and plans to protect communities from further fire, aircraft surveillance teams have detected areas still burning throughout the burn scar.

They are letting lingering flames consume unburned areas within the fire line’s interior where no structures are threatened, Cal Fire Operations Chief Sean Norman said.

A large plume of smoke visible from Santa Rosa was coming from northeast Napa Valley as the geography funneled toward Lake County and a fierce portion of the Glass fire still burned along Highway 29 above The Palisades near Mount St. Helena.

New evacuation orders were issued Sunday in that area, a mountainous section between Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson trailhead and beyond the Lake County line to areas south of Middletown.

Norman sought to reassure worried people of Middletown they had mustered Lake County’s most veteran and knowledgeable firefighters to keep the fire from burning that far north.