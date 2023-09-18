Thousands of Californians are losing Medi-Cal every month. What to do if you lose coverage

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Tens of thousands of Californians are losing health insurance every month as the state resumes checking people’s eligibility for Medi-Cal, which it suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

About 16 million people in California will be evaluated for eligibility from June 2023 to May 2024. About half of those up for a review were automatically renewed because officials were able to verify their information in the system. Others were sent yellow renewal packets that they were supposed to fill out and send back to their county Medi-Cal office.

More than 300,000 Californians have lost their Medi-Cal eligibility since July 1. The majority of lost coverage in June and July due to procedural reasons, such as not sending their renewal forms back or having incorrect information in their forms, according to state data.

Some people losing coverage are no longer eligible because of changes in their personal lives, such as starting a job with higher pay. But some might see their coverage lapse because of paperwork mistakes or simply missing a notice in the mail.

“It’s because it’s been such a long period where folks have not had to renew their health coverage,” said Cary Sanders, senior policy director at the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network. “There could be up to 2 to 3 million Californians who could lose their health coverage just by virtue of this change, because there would be people who wouldn’t know what to do.”

Here are some answers to questions about what you can do if you lose coverage, including how to appeal.

How do I know if I got disenrolled from Medi-Cal?

You will get notified through mail. If you didn’t receive a notification but still believe you might have lost coverage, you can call your local Medi-Cal office to check eligibility or go to your regular clinic or hospital where they can look this information up for you.

For any questions about Medi-Cal eligibility, you can contact the state Department of Health Care Services, which manages the Medi-Cal program. Its Medi-Cal Eligibility Division can be contacted at (916) 552-9200.

I qualify for Medi-Cal but still got disenrolled. What should I do?

Your next step depends on how much time has lapsed since you lost your coverage, as stated on the official notification letter.

The state has instituted a 90-day appeal period in case you lost coverage even though you qualify.

If you are within the 90-day period, you should immediately fill out the yellow renewal packet, or supply any missing information, and send it to your county Medi-Cal office. If you lost the packet or sent the packet but still got disenrolled, call your local Medi-Cal office or go to your regular clinic or hospital to figure out the next steps.

If you are unable to send your information to your local Medi-Cal office due to accessibility issues and are running out of time, ask the office staff to accept your documents electronically or through the phone.

If you are past the 90-day period, you will be required to reapply for Medi-Cal benefits. This means starting a new application entirely.

How can I appeal?

Tatiana Fassieux, training and education specialist at Medicare advocacy nonprofit California Health Advocates, said people should remember that they have appeal rights.

If you received a notification about disenrollment, you can request a Fair Hearing and appeal the loss of coverage. This will ensure that your benefits continue until the hearing is resolved.

“Many people take the letter verbatim and they don’t read it and they don’t appeal,” she said.

According to the state Department of Health Care Services, adults under the age of 26 or over age 50 can qualify for Medi-Cal regardless of immigration status. Medi-Cal does not share information with the immigration office, so undocumented Californians should not be afraid to seek help. Starting Jan. 1. Californians of all ages will be able to qualify for Medi-Cal irrespective of immigration status.

I got disenrolled because I no longer qualify. How can I get health insurance?

If you no longer qualify for Medi-Cal, you may still be able to get low-cost health insurance through Covered California, which is the state’s marketplace for health insurance plans.

Those who earn up to 250% of the federal poverty level –– or $33,975 for an individual or $69,375 for a family of four –– would qualify for low-premium plans through Covered California. You may also be eligible for additional health insurance subsidies through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including the Advance Premium Tax Credit and Cost-Sharing Reduction plans.