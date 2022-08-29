Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause

Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life.

The phenomenon — known as an algal bloom — is occurring throughout the Bay Area, from Marin County up north all the way down south to parts of Santa Clara County’s water sources. Algal blooms occur when the nutrients from wastewater treatment plants, including nitrogen and phosphorous, reach a threshold that allows for uncontrolled algae growth.

On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., Oakland resident and molecular biologist Damon Tighe said he found all types of fish washed up on the three-mile shoreline of Lake Merritt. The types of dead marine life included yellowfin goby, flounder, crabs, striped bass, bat rays and California anchovies — with the highest concentration found near the lake’s amphitheater.

Most of the fish were one to three inches long, though some six inches or larger were washed up farther from the shore.

The die-off was “concerning,” said Lyla Arum, 50, who lives near the lake. She spent the afternoon in her rubber boots collecting samples, should her friends — who are marine scientists — need them.

“It’s definitely cause for alarm,” Arum said.

For Sara Runco, of Walnut Creek, the die-off was a startling to see.

“We were just commenting that Lake Merritt is a gem. It needs to be better taken care of,” she said. Gazing at the fish, she shook her head. “It’s gross, it’s sad,” Runco said.

Sean Van Sommeran, executive director of the Monterey Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, said that the influx of dead marine life could be harmful for the wildlife that surround Lake Merritt, since a large number of pathogens could start proliferating as the fish decay.

“This sounds alarming,” said Van Sommeran, adding that the die-off appears to be one of the worst that’s occurred in years.

David Senn, program director for the San Francisco Estuary Institute’s Clean Water Program, said that an algal bloom is potentially the cause for the fish die-off since Lake Merritt is connected to the Bay. Senn said that the effects of the algae, known as heterosigma akashiwo, are not as well understood by scientists.

“There’s been concern that something like this could happen,” he said.

Senn said that blooms of the algae were first observed in the Bay in late July, and by August had spread to parts of Alameda and Oakland. On Friday, Senn’s organization set up a portal where residents within the Bay can report dead marine life.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

