Thousands of tiny soldiers wage battle on 17 acres in Fulton

He’s one man overseeing an army of 100,000 tiny soldiers in a bug vs. bug war for the health of the grape crop. Three times a year, Fulton winegrower Peter Fanucchi prepares for battle, enlisting the help of green lacewings, a beneficial insect that control the destructive grape leafhopper pest. Leafhoppers can damage grape leaves, leading to sunburned fruit or delayed ripening. Starting at dusk, Fanucchi walks up and down the rows of his vineyards, covering some 14 miles over the course of the night as he places 600 small cards embedded with lacewing eggs throughout the fields. In the cool night temperatures, his lacewing soldiers hatch and marshal forces right away, helping bring the vineyard into balance. Their offspring will control pests for many months to come.