Threat targeting Maria Carrillo High School prompts greater police presence at football game

Santa Rosa police will be present at Maria Carrillo High School after investigating a social media post about a shooting threat related to Friday night’s homecoming football game.

Police launched an investigation after a student on Instagram referenced second-hand information about a shooting threat, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

An investigation showed “no indication of anything being truthful” and police haven’t identified anyone who actually made a threat, he said.

Nonetheless, five Santa Rosa police officers are expected to be present throughout Friday’s 7 p.m. game between Maria Carillo and Piner High School.

The Press Democrat has reached out to a Santa Rosa City Schools District spokeswoman for comment Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, a letter was issued to Maria Carrillo staff and families explaining the matter and advising authorities and Santa Rosa City Schools District officials have been notified.

“This message intends to remind our school community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to school administrators or law enforcement,” the letter said.

It added the school was expected to operate as normal Friday and there were no plans to reschedule this weekend’s homecoming dance.

“We want you to make an informed decision about letting your student attend these events,” the letter said. “We will not ignore a threat to safety, and threats against schools are treated very seriously.”

The incident comes on the heels of multiple bomb threats at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma Thursday and Friday.

The first threat warned of an attack on the school’s cafeteria 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The threat was made anonymously and could not be corroborated, but still led to a heavy police presence at the school.

On Friday, Casa Grande Principal Dan Ostermann said students participated in an online discussion about Thursday’s bomb scare and some of them discussed where they would place bombs and bringing weapons to school.

