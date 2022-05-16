Three applicants seek Rohnert Park council seat being vacated by Linares

Three people, including a former council candidate and two political newcomers, have put their names in contention for the council seat being vacated by Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Willy Linares.

Linares, who was elected in November 2020 and has more than two years left in his term, announced April 18 he was resigning to focus on his growing family. His resignation is effective upon the appointment of a replacement but no later than May 25.

The Rohnert Park City Council will appoint someone to fill the seat through the Nov. 8 election, when voters will elect someone to serve the remainder of Linares’ term that ends in 2024.

District 1 in the city’s southwest includes the area south of Enterprise Drive between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and has the city’s largest Latino population.

David Soldavini, Sara Jordan and Samantha Rodriguez met the May 13 deadline to apply for the vacancy. Applications can be viewed online on the city’s website.

Rather than in-person interviews in a public meeting, a council majority opted for an option that would allow elected officials to review applications as they come in and speak to prospective candidates before making a decision — a move opposed by Councilwomen Pam Stafford and Susan Hollingsworth-Adams.

The City Council will vote May 24 on a replacement.

If the council can’t come to an agreement, it has until July 17 to appoint someone or the seat will remain vacant until the November election.

David Soldavini

David Soldavini, 62, a lifelong Rohnert Park resident, ran against Linares for the District 1 seat in 2020.

He is a longtime city volunteer and youth football coach and wants to extend his decades of local volunteerism to city government.

In his application, Soldavini described himself as a fair decision maker and said he will consider different points of view when making policy. The top issues affecting the city are housing and homelessness, he said.

“I ran against Willy and think we had like values when it comes to putting the good of the city over anything else,” Soldavini wrote in his application.

Sara Jordan

Sebastopol native Sara Jordan has lived in Rohnert Park for five years and said she brings previous public policy experience to the job, according to her application.

Jordan, 48, worked in K-12 education for decades and currently works as an administrative manager at Sonoma State University. Her experience includes serving on a school board.

Though she isn’t planning to run for the seat, Jordan said her knowledge of planning procedures and policy development will ensure the “ongoing smooth operations of city business during this interim period,” she wrote.

She said public safety official’s relationship with communities of color, housing needs, climate change and economic redevelopment are priorities the city needs to address.

Samantha Rodriguez

Samantha Rodriguez grew up in District 1 and wants to bring her perspective as a young Latina to the council, according to her application.

Rodriguez said Rohnert Park is a great place for youth and families but there is a lack of opportunities for young people. She hopes to change that, she said.

“With the growth and expansion, I find that having a voice and perspective as a 32-year-old Latina is important,” she wrote in her application. “Being appointed to the council will allow me to further understand the greater plan for our city as well as share new perspectives with the council.”

Rodriguez, who works as a judicial assistant at Sonoma County Superior Court and is a full-time student, said access to and communication of city information and lack of public transportation are two of the biggest issues the city faces.

