3 arrested after gun spotted at Cardinal Newman High School

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2022, 6:48PM
An adult and two juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say they were spotted with a loaded “ghost gun” in Cardinal Newman High School’s parking lot.

The suspects were identified as Santa Rosa resident Andrew Moreno, 23, and two juveniles ages 12 and 13, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither juvenile attends the school.

Around 9:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were notified a child had a gun in the school parking lot along Ursuline Road.

The child was with two others in a Jeep Patriot that deputies stopped on Ursuline as they left school grounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found a loaded “ghost gun” with a 30-round magazine on the floorboard. A “ghost gun” is a weapon made of various parts that can be purchased on the internet. It doesn’t have a serial number.

All suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing a high-capacity magazine, a concealed firearm, a gun on school grounds, a “ghost gun” and committing gang activity on school grounds.

