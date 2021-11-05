Three arrested in Sonoma on suspicion of identity theft of over 160 people, stealing a catalytic converter

A traffic stop led to the arrest of three people in Sonoma this week after deputies say they found stolen credit cards, keys and mail and a cut catalytic converter in the vehicle.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in Sonoma Valley pulled over a Chevy Tahoe for expired registration near Arnold Drive and Carneros Highway around 2:14 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

Myles Tomerlan, 33, Crystal Renteria, 34, and Ronald Aton, 39, were arrested on multiple charges, including identity and property theft.

During the stop, the driver, Tomerlan, was found to be driving on a suspended license. The deputy also saw a glass smoking pipe “sticking out of the passenger door storage compartment” as passengers Renteria and Aton were ordered out of the SUV, authorities said.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found bolt cutters, dremels, an electric saw, car jacks, electronic equipment, keys and mail belonging to several different people. The mail came from Petaluma, Emeryville, San Rafael, and Oakland. Credit cards in other people’s names and a spreadsheet that contained the names and personal information of what appeared to be over 160 victims of identity theft were also recovered. Deputies also found a cut catalytic converter in the back of the vehicle, the statement said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Property Crimes detectives, and the United States Postal Service are investigating.

Tomarlan and Renteria, of Emeryville, as well as Aton of Napa were each charged with conspiracy, possession of stolen property and identity theft, all felonies, alongside several misdemeanors. Aton was additionally charged with the felonies of receiving stolen property and identity theft information.

All three were released from jail based on the zero-bail policy set by the courts, which is reserved for people accused of nonviolent or non-serious felonies and which is intended to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

