Three cats killed in a Santa Rosa fire Friday morning

An overloaded electrical circuit led to a structure fire that killed three cats Friday morning in Santa Rosa, fire officials said.

At 10:46 a.m. the Santa Rosa Fire Department received several calls alerting them to a fire on the 1500 block of Ludwig Avenue, just west of Elsie Allen High School, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

When crews arrived, less than seven minutes from the initial alarm, they saw smoke rising from a “large metal building” on the property that had been converted to living and storage areas.

They found a deep seated fire within interior walls and furnishings.

Fire crews extinguished the area where the fire began within 15 minutes. It took fire crews an additional hour and a half to completely put out hot spots due to a large amount of equipment and furnishings.

Fire crews rescued a dog that was inside the structure and there are an estimated $50,000 worth of damages, according to Dahl.

None of the occupants were on the property when the fire started and arrived while crews worked. They were relocated to another building on the property.

Sonoma County Fire District and Rancho Adobe Fire District assisted with the fire fighting.

Santa Rosa Police Department, Santa Rosa Building Department and Santa Rosa Code Enforcement also assisted, Dahl said.

