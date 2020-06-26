Subscribe

Three dead after being swept from rocks at Malibu-area beach

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 26, 2020, 8:18AM
Updated 1 hour ago

MALIBU — Three people died Thursday after they were swept off the rocks into the ocean at a Malibu-area shore, authorities said.

Two men and a woman were with five other family members fishing along the Pacific Coast Highway when a wave washed them away shortly after 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

“Unfortunately, it can be a dangerous place because it is very rocky and the beach and sand slopes straight down,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times. “Things can look very calm one moment, but every once in a while you can have a large wave that can crash down upon you.”

The three were pulled from the water off of Deer Creek Beach but efforts to revive them failed and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The area is near Pt. Mugu State Park and a few miles northwest of Malibu.

