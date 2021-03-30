Three dead in Clearlake Oaks house fire

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies have recovered the remains of three people from a Clearlake Oaks home that burned Monday morning.

Deputies recovered the remains of two suspected male adults and one female adult from the single family residence on Bass Lane, which had been completely engulfed in the 7:30 a.m. blaze, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims may have been related. Deputies spoke with area residents and learned a family of three lived in the home, and that the family members’ vehicles were present at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has notified the victims’ next of kin but is awaiting the results of a forensic examination before making an official identification of the bodies, according to authorities.

The North Shore Fire Protection District responded to the flames and is investigating the cause and origins of the fire.

The house, located in the Clear Lake Keys development, was two stories and was “pretty destroyed,” said Andrew Basurto, the president of the Clear Lake Keys Property Owners Association. A photograph he provided of the back of the house showed firefighters amid blackened building frames.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 707-263-2690 or the Northshore Fire Protection District.

