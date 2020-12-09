Three generations of Sonoma County teachers impact one small school district

When the Guillen-Zavala clan gets together for their weekly family Zoom call on Sundays, there is some of the usual shoptalk about their week at work.

But unlike other families, where some disconnect might exist between storytellers’ narration and their audience’s understanding of what exactly happens on the job, there are almost always knowing nods in this group. Because in this brood, the family tree is laden with educators.

Patriarch Frank Guillen, 73, spent more than 30 years teaching and coaching at Cardinal Newman High School. Second-generation Sarah Lai, 39, teaches fifth grade in Marin County. And three members of the family — matriarch Marion Guillen, 71, her daughter, Liana Zavala, 47, and Zavala’s son, Jordan, 25 — are all connected to Piner-Olivet Union School District, a small, five-school district in Santa Rosa.

Marion Guillen joined the district in 1978. She would teach, advance to become a principal, then a district administrator, and eventually superintendent of the 1,200-student district before retiring in 2010.

Liana Zavala grew up going to school with her mom, but she never wanted to be a teacher until she volunteered in Kathy Harris’ first grade class at Olivet Elementary School when she was 19. There were 21 boys and 10 girls on the roster that year. They were bouncy and loud and a little bit overwhelming — and Liana Zavala was hooked. She got her degree in sociology from Sonoma State University and has worked for the Piner-Olivet district for the past 22 years.

Fast forward to today, where Zavala works as the district’s technology teacher. In another room at her home, son Jordan Zavala teaches online classes as a first-year Spanish and math teacher at the district’s middle/high school, Northwest Prep.

Together, Guillen and the Zavalas have given more than a half-century to the Piner-Olivet school district. And Jordan's 20-year-old sister, Julia, not to be left out, is studying at Santa Rosa Junior College but also currently works in the district’s technology department, fixing Chromebooks and troubleshooting computer problems.

’She just blossomed’

Harris, now the principal at Schaefer Charter School in the district, remembers way back when her friend and boss, Marion Guillen, asked if she might need an extra set of hands. Guillen volunteered Liana for the gig.

"What I remember about her, and she is kind of still this way, she can be quiet and reserved with adults, but she connects immediately with kids,“ Harris said. ”There were kids in that class that needed that adult connection. She just blossomed in there. She developed some really great relationships.“

Liana Zavala took the time to learn about, or just knew, kids’ families. From the incredible amount of time she’d spent around the district, she knew an older brother, or a student’s mom or dad. The kids felt that connection, Harris said.

“She knows the child, and she knows the brothers and sisters and she knows the child’s family. She’s just all in and they love her,” Harris said. "That’s huge. It takes a lot of emotional capacity to do that. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take on the whole family picture, but for her it comes naturally. It’s the way she rolls.“

Family comes naturally to Zavala. She grew up going to school with her mom and in high school, she went to Ursuline High, so was never far from her dad next door at Cardinal Newman.

And she raised her kids the same way. Jordan and Julia grew up going to class on the same campus where their mom taught. In sixth grade Jordan was assigned his mom’s class, becoming perhaps the first 12-year-old in history to say having his mom as a teacher at that age was “a real asset.”

“It was great,” he said. “I think having her, I acted out a little bit, but I was 12, that’s normal. She was a great teacher.”

Jordan Zavala eventually went to Cardinal Newman where he saw his grandfather teaching every day. But like his mom before him, he was well into his college career — studying computer science at San Jose State University — before he made the change to child development. He, too, decided he wanted to teach.

When he told his grandfather of the change in direction, Frank Guillen wasn’t surprised.

“He said, ’I just can’t see myself working in a cubicle. I want to work with people,’ and he changed his major,” Guillen said.

Jordan Zavala, who, in addition to his first full-time teaching assignment is currently taking a full academic load working toward a master’s degree and math credential at USF, sought out early substitute jobs at Piner-Olivet.

“I just needed to get my feet wet in the district,” he said. “I think it feels right. I grew up with this community, kindergarten through middle school. I feel right at home.”