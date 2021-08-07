Three hospitalized after cross-town vehicle pursuit ends in crash in eastern Santa Rosa

Three people were hospitalized after two men suspected of stealing a car fled from sheriff’s deputies and police in a pursuit that crossed Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon.

The chase began in Roseland and ended in eastern Santa Rosa when the matte black Honda Civic smashed into the front of a silver Toyota sedan waiting at the intersection of Hoen and Yulupa avenues and then came to a stop on the lawn of brick apartment building.

The man who was driving the Toyota, who police said was a bystander and not involved in the pursuit, was hospitalized as were the two suspects. Also in the Toyota were the driver’s wife and two children, who appeared between 8 and 12 years old, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Marcus Sprague said.

The other three family members were receiving medical attention but didn’t appear to have suffered major injuries, Sprague said. Deployed airbags and a house lamp were visible inside the car.

The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately available.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the area of West and Hearn avenues, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Nick Berg said.

The suspects fled in the car and led deputies toward downtown Santa Rosa via Santa Rosa Avenue, according to radio traffic during the chase. Henry 1, the sheriff’s helicopter, joined the chase, as did Santa Rosa police officers.

At one point the suspects rammed the front of a deputy’s vehicle, Berg said.

Law enforcement officers had backed off of the Honda Civic in hopes of slowing him down before the crash and did not know the speed the suspect was driving when he hit the Toyota Camry, officials said.

“He wasn’t slowing down even with nobody behind him,” Sprague said.

