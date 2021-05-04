Three hospitalized for smoke inhalation following fire at Rohnert Park house

Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a small fire at their Rohnert Park home, early Tuesday, a fire official said.

Residents were able to extinguish the 6:42 a.m. fire in the living room of the Allen Avenue home and the house was mostly spared from damage, said Jon Kempf, acting watch commander with Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a lit cigarette, Kempf said.

Both fire engines from Rohnert Park responded, with support from both the Rancho Adobe and Sonoma County Fire Districts, Kempf said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residents had been able to extinguish the flames on their own before the fire spread beyond the single room.

“We verified it was out and then moved into the medical aid aspect of (the call),” Kempf said.

He did not have an estimate available on damages to the house, but said they were “minor.”

One of the residents also required assistance from first responders to exit the home safely, Kempf said.

The three occupants were then sent to one or more local hospitals for further treatment for smoke inhalation, he said.

Their conditions were unknown late Tuesday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.