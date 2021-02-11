Three, including 13-year-old, arrested on suspicion of burglarizing vacation homes, cars in Sonoma Valley

Authorities arrested three people Wednesday on suspicion of burglarizing several empty vacation homes and cars in the Sonoma Valley, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a neighbor reporting several women she didn’t recognize walking in and out of a vacation home on Sperring Road.

Upon arriving, deputies found Savannah Waldman, 35, of Stamford, Connecticut, and Vanessa Large, 33, of Henderson, Nevada, and a 13-year-old going in and out of the main home and a guest house on the property. The women told deputies they were checking on the home for the owner, but didn’t know the owner’s name.

Inside the house, deputies discovered items stacked near the front door, along with checks, credit cards and other valuables later determined to be stolen from vehicles in the Sonoma Valley area, the Sheriff’s Office said. During an investigation, deputies determined the women had broken into several other homes in the area as well.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said Waldman had been living in Sonoma County for several months and Large was in staying with friends in the area. Both are connected to theft charges in Marin County, Wood said. She declined to offer any additional information about the 13-year-old, citing privacy concerns.

Wood said the women targeted the empty vacation homes using online rental sites, but did not stay at the homes. They were able to locate the properties even though the sites typically do not publicly post home addresses, Wood said. She recommended homeowners join neighborhood watch groups and install security cameras to prevent such burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of returning all recovered stolen property, Woods said.

Waldman and Large were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspected charges including burglary, theft and child cruelty. They were being held on $50,000 bond . The 13-year-old was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.

