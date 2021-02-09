Three, including teen, suspected of firing paintball gun at people, dog in Santa Rosa

Three Santa Rosa residents were arrested Monday night on suspicion of shooting a paintball gun at several people and a dog near Santa Rosa Junior College, in addition to possessing methamphetamines and prescription pills with the intent to sell.

Brandon Miller, 26, and Paige Corley, 24, were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail. The third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested and later released to his parents.

The three fired the paintball gun from a Honda Civic at two people and a dog in a truck near Mendocino Avenue and Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa police said. Neither the people nor the dog, who was in the back of the truck, were directly hit by the paintballs.

Santa Rosa police arrived at the area at about 7:30 p.m. A short time later, they received a call that an employee outside a business near Mendocino Avenue and Steele Lane also was shot at with a paintball gun. The man was not injured.

The suspected shooters appeared to target people at random, Santa Rosa Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said.

Police eventually found the three suspects in the Honda near Pioneer Park. Officers discovered prescription pills, what appeared to be methamphetamine, a scale and cash.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian