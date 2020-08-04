Sonoma County deputies arrest 3 men in stolen property case

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested three men ‒ including one who had made headlines three days earlier ‒ in a case of stolen property and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, a plumber reported that someone had stolen a $4,000 pipe jointer from his pickup, which had been parked in the 5000 block of Old Redwood Highway the day before.

With help from community members, deputies identified the suspect as Michael Brady, 37, of Larkfield, who was on probation.

About 8:30 Saturday night, deputies went to Brady’s home on Mark West Commons Court and announced themselves multiple times, but the people inside would not grant them access, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

Because Brady is on probation, deputies were able to legally enter his house without a search warrant or permission, Wood said.

“Deputies eventually went into the home and found and arrested two people who were in the residence and refused to let deputies in,” she said. “They also found two illegally modified shotguns, more stolen property, and the missing pipe jointer tool.”

Arrested for resisting arrest were Adolfo Sevilla, 22, of Windsor, and Kaleb Herrguth, 39, of Santa Rosa.

Sevilla was released Sunday on a citation for resisting arrest and suspected violation of probation.

Herrguth was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and violation of parole. He remained in custody Monday without bail on a parole hold.

Just three days before, Herrguth was arrested by Santa Rosa police after a standoff at a house near Chanate Road and Montecito Avenue area in northeast Santa Rosa. In that case, Herrguth was charged with false imprisonment, making threats and a parole violation.

He is believed to have held his girlfriend against her will and threatened her life. Herrguth eventually surrendered peacefully after police negotiated with him for more than an hour.

Deputies didn’t find Brady at the house Saturday, but continued looking for him.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies arrested Brady in the 2100 block of Waltzer Road in Santa Rosa without incident, Wood said.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of guns, possessing a short-barreled shotgun, burglary, grand theft and misdemeanor knowingly receiving stolen property. He was released on bail Monday.

