Three more Sonoma County residents die of COVID-19

Three more Sonoma County residents have succumbed to complications of the coronavirus, county officials announced Friday, raising the total to 108 since late March.

Each of the three recent deaths involved people older than 65 with existing health complications who were residents of skilled nursing facilities, Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson said.

An overwhelming majority of the people who have died from the virus in Sonoma County are from similar demographic backgrounds and were living in skilled nursing facilities before their death.

“Every time we lose somebody, it’s a sad event,” Gullixson said. “That is why we are pushing so much of these safety protocols, because we want to save lives and prevent more of these deaths.”

The most recent death happened Wednesday and involved a woman who was not hospitalized when she died. A Sonoma County man died the day prior, on Tuesday, at a hospital, Gullixson said.

The third death reported by the county Friday happened back on Aug. 28 and was related to a man who died from the virus while in a hospital.

Though Gullixson could not give a specific reason as to why the death had not been counted earlier, he said that certain circumstances can cause delays in reporting COVID-related deaths.

“Sometimes there’s a lag, sometimes there are cases of people from our county who were hospitalized from outside the county, so it takes a while for us to get the numbers,” Gullixson said. “Or sometimes it it takes a while for the cause of death to be determined.”

The county also revealed 62 new cases of COVID-19 on its coronavirus data portal late Friday, bringing this week’s total to 314.

