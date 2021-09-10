Three new August COVID deaths added to Sonoma County total

Sonoma County on Thursday reported three new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 368 since the pandemic began.

All three of the most recent casualties occurred in August, raising the grim count for that month to 33 and making it the fourth deadliest calendar month of the pandemic, and the second deadliest in 2021 after January.

The tally could rise again, too, because of lag time in the county’s confirmation process. The August total will not include Lt. Bobby Travelstead, a correctional officer in the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department who succumbed to COVID-19 on Sept. 1.

The three new fatalities all had underlying health conditions, and all were hospitalized. They included two vaccinated seniors between the ages of 80 and 90 — one of them male, one female — and an unvaccinated man in the 50-64 age range.

The recent deaths are chilling evidence of the power of the highly transmissible and potentially more lethal delta variant, which has been ravaging Sonoma County’s unvaccinated population and infecting even those who are fully immunized against the coronavirus. A troubling number of those infections are landing people in the hospital.

According to the county’s coronavirus dashboard, ICU availability here was at 14.8% on Tuesday, the most recent day with available data. That’s just below the accepted bench mark of 15%, the third straight day missing that mark. About 45% of all Sonoma County ICU patients Tuesday, or 22 of 49, had tested positive for the virus. All told, there were 62 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county that day.

These aren’t just numbers, stressed Dr. Vanessa Walker, director of Sutter Health’s ICU network in the Central Valley, an area that has been particularly hard hit by delta.

“We see the devastation every day, not just from the statistics, but from the people, the individuals coming in — the grandparents, the moms, the dads, the brothers, the sisters that are losing their lives and losing this battle to COVID, unnecessarily,” Walker said. “So if the numbers are not strong enough for you, please look at each individual case that is suffering.”

Most of those cases, Walker and her Sutter colleague Dr. Thomas Shaughnessy said on a video conference with reporters Thursday, are among the unvaccinated. Within Sutter’s entire Northern California ICU system, Walker said, about 87% of COVID patients have not received shots.

“I’m not concerned about the breakthrough cases,” she noted. “I’m worried about people that are unvaccinated coming in and being incredibly sick.”

Shaughnessy — Walker’s Bay Area counterpart — noted that while immunized people can be susceptible to the virus, the ones ending up in the hospital tend to have other issues that put them at risk. “Like maybe an extreme in age or some degree of immunosuppression, or some other kind of chronic medical illness that may have led to a less-effective first round of vaccine,” Shaughnessy said.

The other noticeable skew in the COVID-19 data, they said, is a continuing trend toward younger patients.

“Last year, we would rarely see somebody in their 40s or 30s in the intensive care unit,” Walker said. “Now it’s a common occurrence. It’s really, really challenging to see these patients with young families at home, Facetiming with them, with their children while they’re struggling to breathe on high-flow oxygen.”

Children, too, have emerged as more vulnerable to the delta variant. It’s a huge concern for parents with schools back in full operation and vaccine eligibility still limited to those 12 and older.

Since class started in mid-August, Sonoma County has logged 235 coronavirus cases among students (215) and staff (20), Dr. Enrique Gonzalez-Mendez, professor of clinical medicine at UCSF and chair of the Latino Health Forum, said during a Sonoma County public health briefing Thursday. That figure includes 121 cases at elementary schools, 41 at middle schools, 72 in high schools and one in a special education setting.

“For children right now under the age of 12, the only protection they have is us — getting vaccinated,” Walker said. “We need to cocoon them with vaccinated adults.”

Seven of the school-related infections in the county were connected to sports activity,

A Sutter Health representative confirmed that the trends cited by the two out-of-area doctors during the conference are applicable to Sonoma County, too.

Meanwhile, Mendocino County reported three deaths of its own Wednesday, raising its coronavirus fatality total to 67. All three of those residents were unvaccinated. One of them, a woman from Ukiah, was only 36 years old; she became the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in that county. The others were men aged 47 and 43.

Mendocino County currently has a daily case rate of about 41 per 100,000 people, a measure that would have placed it in the purple tier of California’s now-defunct blueprint.

Numbers like those are disturbing to doctors like Walker. More than ever, they are pleading with unvaccinated Californians to roll up their sleeves.

“The only chance we have of normalcy is immunity, whether it’s by normal infection or by vaccination,” Walker said. “And I would definitely rather take my chances with the vaccine than with this virus, that’s for sure.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.