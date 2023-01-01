Three people were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa after a probation search turned up drugs and firearms, authorities announced Sunday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search at about 8 p.m. at a house in the 1000 block of Clover Drive in Santa Rosa, according to a post made Sunday on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

The posting does not include details about the three people who were arrested or what charges the trio were suspected of violating.

A representative of the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Press Democrat request Sunday for additional information.

During the search, according to the post, deputies discovered more than a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine and 16 grams of fentanyl.

Deputies also found one man hiding in a bathroom. They later discovered the man had an outstanding warrant for a stolen vehicle.

One of the residents, who officials said had been convicted of a felony, had two handguns, according to the posting.

The trio of suspects were booked into the Sonoma County jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

