Three people arrested at Friday’s Santa Rosa police DUI checkpoint

Santa Rosa Police stopped 921 vehicles at a DUI checkpoint near downtown Friday night and early Saturday, netting three arrests and a handful of citations.

The checkpoint ran between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday at College Avenue and Morgan Street, according to a police public information officer.

Two of the arrests were for driving under the influence, and one was for an outstanding warrant.

Three people were cited for driving on a suspended license and 21 people were cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.

Officers at the checkpoint stopped 921 vehicles, and 15 were held for additional screening after police either smelled alcohol or marijuana or notice signs of impairment.

