Three people hospitalized after sailboat explosion at the Eureka Public Marina

Three people are hospitalized with "serious" burn wounds after a sailboat exploded at the Eureka Public Marina late Tuesday night, according to a statement from Humboldt Bay Fire.

Firefighters responded to a report of a two-alarm boat fire and explosion resulting in multiple injuries at 11:27 p.m. Two of the victims made their way to the entrance of the marina, where they were treated by paramedics and taken to the Providence St. Joseph Hospital — the third individual had already been transported there prior to the firefighters' arrival, the department said.

The responding unit extended a hose along the docks to reach the 30-foot sailboat, which was engulfed in flames. The blaze was controlled within 30 minutes, though "multiple small explosions on the boat were also observed while the fire was being extinguished," according to the statement. Firefighters waited in the area for another three hours to ensure it was entirely extinguished and that no other boats in the area were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the department said it's the second such incident they've responded to in the span of less than 12 hours, which also led to a number of burn injuries requiring hospitalization. The cost of damages to the destroyed boat are an estimated $50,000.

With the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, Humboldt County Environmental Health and the City of Eureka Public Works, the department determined "there was no serious release of hazardous materials into Humboldt Bay."

All three victims will be transferred to out-of-area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, the statement read.