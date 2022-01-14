Three people spotted climbing coastal rock by Sonoma County sheriff

Three people were caught climbing on the top of a large rock formation along the Sonoma Coast by the Sonoma County sheriff air patrol on Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office frequently conducts flyovers to prevent potentially dangerous situations, and posted a video of the encounter to its Facebook page to warn residents about the risks of climbing on coastal rocks.

"Someone could have been seriously hurt — or worse — with one misstep or large wave,” the post read.

Once the air patrol crew spotted the group, they circled them until all three climbed down from the top of the rock.

“Fortunately, some PA announcements by our aircrew was all it took to resolve this situation before anything bad happened,” the post read.

To watch the video, visit bit.ly/3GHmTBH.