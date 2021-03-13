Three Tahoe ski resorts extend their seasons

If you haven’t made it to Lake Tahoe this year because of the pandemic, there may still be time.

Three Tahoe ski resorts have announced they plan to extend their seasons to allow extra time for visitors, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Heavenly Mountain, Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain are extending their seasons by a week. Kirkwood Mountain will close April 11, and the two others will close April 18.

Other resorts, including Diamond Peak, Homewood and Sierra-at-Tahoe, plan to close on April 11. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has not decided on a closing date, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows plans to close May 31.

To learn more about the details of the extended season, click here.