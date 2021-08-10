Three vie for lone open Sonoma City Council seat

The three city residents seeking the sole seat available on the Sonoma City Council each bring a wealth of local government experience, spanning health, education and planning.

Mike Nugent, Sandra Lowe and James Cribb will face off on the Nov. 2 ballot, hoping to claim the seat vacated by City Councilmember Amy Harrington in June. The winner will represent the city through 2024, the remainder of Harrington’s term.

As it stands now, this race could bring in big dollars. Sonoma has long utilized a fundraising cap of $10,000 for local elections in an effort to even the playing field for candidates. But candidates can choose to reject the “voluntary expenditure ceiling,” allowing them to bring in more donor dollars or fund the race themselves.

Historically most candidates, including Lowe and Cribb, agree to the cap, which allows them to raise $200 per individual donation. But some, like Nugent, reject it, meaning he can raise as much money as he likes in this election, but is capped at $100 per individual donation unless his supporters create a political action committee.

Nugent has been a Sonoma resident for more than 40 years, having raised his children in the Valley with his wife, Therese. Professionally, he’s been in the financial services industry, with a special focus on the coffee trade. He’s been active on the Intercontinental Exchange’s* Coffee Trade Advisory Committee, the New York Coffee Sugar and Cocoa Exchange and the National Coffee Association of the United States. Here in Sonoma, he spent 16 years on the Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors, and served as interim director of the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center.

“I am a positive person, a problem solver, not an ideologue. I seek the middle ground and collaboration. My passion is in getting things done,” he wrote in his campaign filing statement.

Nugent and Lowe both sought to be appointed to the council seat that ultimately went to Councilmember Kelso Barnett in March.

Lowe spent the past 30 years raising her children in Sonoma. Professionally, she is executive director of the nonprofit Working Hero Action, which uses tax credits to fight poverty. She also works as a consultant for the California Democratic Party, assisting on campaigns for State Controller Betty Yee and the Fairness for Injured Patients Act. Locally, she spent eight years on the board of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. As an educator, she helped form the English Language Learner program at Sonoma Valley High School, where she also worked as a math teacher.

“We must find balance and livability in our town. That means supporting business but also the workers who find it so hard to make ends meet. That means preserving our historic character but also finding new ways to serve a community with 21st century need,” she wrote in her filing statement.

Cribb first ran for council in 2018, a crowded race that ultimately was won by Logan Harvey, Madolyn Agrimonti and Rachel Hundley. The owner of Sonoma Dog Camp called himself “business friendly” at the time, with a focus on tourism, affordable housing and sustainable development. He served as Gary Edwards’ appointee on the Sonoma Planning Commission, where he helped draft the General Plan and studied the flow of development through city channels.

“As a Sonoma small business owner for almost 20 years, I’ve balanced budgets and contributed to our local economy...,” he wrote in his filing. “I am committed to creating equity in our workforce and community.”

Former Sassarini principal Thomas Stubbs and business leader Adam Kovacs also pulled papers, but did not file to run. The election is set for Nov. 2.

The election was necessary because two members of the council, Barnett and Bob Felder, were already appointed, the most allowed by California law. Another election will be held next year when the seats occupied by Agrimonti, Barnett and Felder will be up for re-election.

*Correction: A prior version of this story incorrectly identified ICE, it should have read Intercontinental Exchange.