Three women arrested in vandalism of ex-Santa Rosa officer’s former home

Three women involved in local Black Lives Matter protests were arrested Tuesday in connection with the vandalism of a home tied to an ex-Santa Rosa police officer who served as an expert witness during the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, according to police.

Amber Lucas, 35, Rowan Dalbey, 20, and Kristen Aumoithe, 34, all of Santa Rosa, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony conspiracy to commit a crime and two felonies of vandalism, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Lucas, a social media wine and lifestyle influencer, has organized and attended several local demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s murder and has been a vocal critic of local law enforcement.

Both Dalbey and Aumoithe have also participated in Sonoma County protests seeking police reform.

The arrests stem from the April 17 vandalism report of a west Santa Rosa home in which a resident told police they were woken up at around 3:07 a.m. by a group of people dressed in black clothing who splattered blood on the front of their home and left a pig’s head on their front porch, police said.

Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa officer who had testified for the defense in Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin’s trail, had previously lived at the home though had moved out several years prior, police said.

Police theorized that Brodd’s recent testimony served as the motive for targeting the home, which was which was left with an estimated several thousand dollars worth of damage."

Later that day, a Santa Rosa Plaza hand sculpture was also found covered in animal blood.

None of the women remained in custody as of Wednesday.

Police were looking for additional suspects in the case, the release said.

