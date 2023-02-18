Thrill-seekers, kids and kids-at-heart check out fun at annual Cloverdale Citrus Fair

In its 131st year Cloverdale Citrus Fair serves up tradition and a rite of passage for members of the community.|
February 17, 2023, 8:05PM
Updated 1 hour ago

An annual tradition has arrived in Cloverdale with the Citrus Fair’s returned to the fairgrounds downtown.

Friday’s opening day featured music, fair food, games, gardens, rides, livestock, arts and crafts and of course, citrus exhibits, folded into this year’s theme of “What a Wonderful World.”

For those interested in one of the fair’s main attractions, the Citrus Fair Parade, that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Cloverdale Citrus Fair takes place through Monday, Feb. 17-20, at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org for hours, prices and daily schedule of events (707) 894-3992.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor