An annual tradition has arrived in Cloverdale with the Citrus Fair’s returned to the fairgrounds downtown.

Friday’s opening day featured music, fair food, games, gardens, rides, livestock, arts and crafts and of course, citrus exhibits, folded into this year’s theme of “What a Wonderful World.”

For those interested in one of the fair’s main attractions, the Citrus Fair Parade, that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Cloverdale Citrus Fair takes place through Monday, Feb. 17-20, at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org for hours, prices and daily schedule of events (707) 894-3992.