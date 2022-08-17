Thunderstorms, isolated showers may be on the way to the North Bay

Moisture from monsoons in the Southwest may bring thunderstorms, isolated showers and dry lightning to the North Bay by Wednesday evening, though meteorologists are not confident enough to trigger wider Red Flag warnings across the region.

There is about a 20% chance of storms reaching Sonoma County, said Alexis Clouser, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

Any storms that did reach the area would likely pass through by evening, she said.

“If thunder occurs, go indoors,” Clouser advised. “You don’t want to be out there when there are thunderstorms.”

Sprinkles in the South Bay and East Bay ― up to 0.02 of an inch ― have been observed Wednesday morning, Clouser said. “So not much at all,” she said.

A Red Flag warning, signaling high fire risk, is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to midnight for a corner of northeast Sonoma County, northwest Lake County and eastern Mendocino County.

Today's thunderstorms may create abundant lighting and gusty winds that could lead to fire starts and spread. Have a plan in place in case a fire starts near you and call 911 if you see smoke. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6HvcXVraPw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2022

Most lightning in the Bay Area has been over the ocean or inner-cloud flashes, though there has been one recorded cloud-to-ground strike in the Ventana Wilderness of Big Sur about 9 a.m., Clouser said.

In the interior North Bay, highs in low 90s are expected, but throughout the weekend a gradual cool-down will bring temperatures into the high 80s or so.

A Flex Alert is still in effect Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. to balance electrical supply and demand primarily linked to an uptick in air conditioning usage amid the heat wave.

The state’s grid operator, California Independent System Operator, asks that residents voluntarily decrease their electricity use while demand is expected to be high.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.