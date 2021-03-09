Thunderstorms with possible hail expected to arrive in Sonoma County Tuesday

Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms with the potential for lightning, hail and a dusting of snow at high elevations are forecast to arrive in Sonoma County on Tuesday and last until Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The incoming storms are the second phase of a cold weather system that brought less than a quarter-inch of rain across the North Bay on Monday.

On Tuesday, the region should see the most rainfall after sunset, amounting to a quarter-inch in the inland valleys and a half-inch along coastal mountain ranges through Wednesday, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service.

As thunderstorm cells pass over the North Bay, brief downpours may be accompanied by bursts of falling hail.

“It could be to the point where (the hail) starts accumulating on roads,” Murdock said.

Snow is also a possibility Tuesday night at Sonoma County’s highest peaks as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s throughout the region.

The moderate rainfall is not raising serious concerns about widespread flooding or debris flows at areas charred by last year’s wildfires, but the weather service will be monitoring the burn scars as individual storm cells pass through, Murdock said.

The wet weather is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season.

Since Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received about 10.5 inches of rain, only 36% of the average amount for this time of the year.

